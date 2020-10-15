CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Behind another triple-double performance from Madi Dayton, Calvary overcame a third-set loss to dispatch Cumberland Valley, 3-1 (25-18, 25-22, 14-25, 25-21).
“They tested us tonight,” Eagle head coach John Wall said. “We had to come together and play some better offense and defense to overcome Cumberland Valley.”
Dayton boasted game highs in kills and digs with 27 and 17, respectively, and also added 11 service points.
The victory was a solid bookend to a 17-1 season, as Calvary dominated its conference to secure the top spot in the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference playoffs.
“Going into the playoffs, we need to continue building,” Wall said. “Our teamwork has been building, and that’s been the difference in how we’re playing recently and how we’ve adjusted to other teams.”
In addition to Dayton’s stout effort, Allie Scritchfield tallied a game-high 14 assists. She also scored 13 service points.
Zoe Pifer notched eight kills, 16 digs, seven points, five aces and three assists. Emmy Speis had a team-best four blocks and two kills.
Katie Strawderman finished with 14 points, five aces and five digs. Kaitlyn Wilson garnered 16 digs, four assists, two kills and eight points.
The junior varsity team won 2-0 (25-17, 25-15).
Calvary hosts a MDCC second-round playoff game on Thursday, awaiting the winner of the No. 4/5 seed matchup on Tuesday.
Calvary 3
Legacy 0
CRESAPTOWN — In Calvary’s first game this week, it swept Legacy, 3-0 (25-14, 25-12, 25-13), on Monday.
Dayton went for another triple-double, finishing with 20 kills, 15 points and 12 digs — all of which were team highs. She also served a pair of aces.
Wilson topped the squad in assists with 14, adding five kills, four points and three digs.
Pifer tallied 12 points, two aces, four kills and seven assists. Strawderman had 10 points, three aces and five digs.
Scritchfield went for 12 points, six assists and 11 digs. Speis finished with four kills, six points, one ace and two kills.
The junior varsity squad fell 2-1, winning the first set 25-23 but dropping the final two 25-16 and 18-16.
