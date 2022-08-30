ROMNEY, W.Va. — Stepping out of conference and playing in a rare tri-match, unbeaten Calvary Christian Academy defeated Hampshire and Moorefield Monday evening in matches that showed the christian school can compete with the big girls.
The Eagles first defeated host Hampshire 2-0, spoiling the Trojans' season opener by game scores of 25-17 and 25-20. Then, Calvary defeated the Yellow Jackets 25-19 and 25-22.
Allie Scritchfield had a triple-double against Hampshire and a double-double against Moorefield.
Against the Trojans, Scritchfield led with a team-high 28 assists, made 13 digs and had 11 points. She had 29 assists and 12 points against the Yellow Jackets.
"When you play at Hampshire, they have a really good crowd there that puts the visiting team on defense," said Calvary Christian head coach John Wall. "Our attacks are coming around pretty strong and I think our kills were more than Hampshire was ready for tonight."
The trio of Emy Wilson, Bethany Carrington and Shilah Ganoe was a good supporting cast against Hampshire. Wilson had eight digs, seven kills and points, and made two blocks. Carrington had seven kills, five digs and three points while Ganoe had eight points, six digs and five kills.
The same three performed well against Moorefield. Carrington had eight kills and digs, two points and a block. Wilson scored 11 points, had nine digs, six kills, three aces and two blocks and Ganoe added 12 digs, seven kills and six points.
"Moorefield presented a big attack," Wall said. "Our girls were meeting those attacks with saves while they had trouble converting passes into kills. That gave us an advantage.
Hampshire defeated Moorefield 2-1 in their match. Game scores were 27-25, 19-25 and 25-21. Individual statistics were unavailable.
The Eagles (5-0 overall, 2-0 in Mason-Dixon Christian Conference) returns to conference play Tuesday in Martinsburg against Faith Christian. The junior varsity starts off at 4:30 p.m. followed by the varsity at 5:30.
Both Hampshire and Moorefield play Tuesday evening. The Trojans host John Handley of Winchester, Virginia, at 7:15 p.m. and the Yellow Jackets entertain Tygarts Valley at 7.
