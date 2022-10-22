CRESAPTOWN — Shilah Ganoe had a triple double and two players notched double doubles as undefeated Calvary Christian advanced to its seventh conference championship match in a row.
The Eagles, the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference tournament’s top seed, swept visiting No. 4 Shalom Thursday evening.
Game scores were 25-18, 25-21 and 25-16.
“This was a big win for us,” said Calvary head coach John Wall. “These girls have worked hard all season and every one of these girls continues to give everything they have every time the whistle blows.
“Shalom came here to win and their attackers gave us fits at times but Calvary never takes any opponent lightly. We are going to be up for every challenger.”
Ganoe led all Eagles with 18 digs, 13 points and 10 kills. Allie Scritchfield once again led with a team-high 29 assists with 14 points with an ace and five digs. Traci Michael had 27 digs with 11 points and Emy Wilson made 11 kills, had nine points, seven digs and three blocks.
Bethany Carrington added 13 digs, eight kills, seven points, four blocks and two aces while Aiyana Yoder scored 10 points and had three kills and two digs. Paula Ganoe made 13 digs and had two kills.
“Our passes were off at times but every time we get a decent pass, we are going to make it count.”
The victory also keeps another streak alive for the 29-0 Eagles, having won 68 straight at home in its last contest of the season on their floor.
Calvary, 16-0 in conference play, goes for the championship this evening in Hagerstown against No. 2 Grace Academy at Grace Academy beginning at 7 p.m.
