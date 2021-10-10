FREDERICK — After back-to-back conference wins over New Life, Calvary is just one victory away from landing on top of the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference for the third straight year.
On Thursday the Eagles needed an extra game on their way to defeating a surging Rams offense on their home court, 3-1.
Game scores were 27-25, 22-25, 27-25, 25-13.
Emmy Wilson led the Eagles with a triple double as she effectively shut down the hard-hitting attack of Rams’ middle hitter Alexis Standford with seven blocks to stifle the New Life attack.
“Shutting down the Rams’ single attacker was the game plan going into our two day match up with New Life,” said Calvary head coach John Wall. “The Rams have one of the best hitters in the MDCC and we have the best blockers with Emmy Wilson and Bethany Carrington. It was a matchup we had to win and our blocking and overall defense controlled the match.”
To complete her triple double, Wilson also landed 12 attacks, had 12 points, 25 digs and an ace.
Carrington also tripled doubled with 12 kills, 15 points, 25 digs, four aces and a block.
Allie Scritchfield’s 23 assists, 14 digs and 10 points rounded out the Eagles third triple double. She also had three kills.
Sadie Strawderman served for 22 points and added 29 digs, eight kills and two aces. Shilah Ganoe led Calvary in saves with 40 digs adding 15 points, nine kills, two assists and an ace and Izzy Kendall finished with 37 saves, 13 points, five aces and a kill.
On Friday in Cresaptown, the Eagles needed only three games to finish the two-game series with scores of 25-10, 25-23 and 25-22.
Celebrating their lone senior on Senior Night, team captain Strawderman had a double double with 27 digs, 11 points, five kills and three aces.
“Sadie has been a wonderful blessing to the Calvary volleyball program over the last six years she has been an Eagle,” Wall said. “Her dedication to her team and desire to be the best that she can be, made her the clear choice to lead the Eagles as team captain this year. Celebrating Senior Night is always a bittersweet reminder that the quality young ladies who have spent so many countless hours playing and just living life under a gymnasium roof, will not be returning for the next fall.
“Sadie’s quiet leadership may be in stark contrast to recent years at Calvary, but she has proven herself to be a fine leader. She will be missed.”
Leading the Calvary attack Friday was Kendall with eight kills, 26 digs, eight points, two assists and an ace.
Scritchfield assisted in 23 kills, nine points and digs with a kill. Ganoe had a double double with 23 digs, 13 points and seven kills.
Double double performances by Carrington and Wilson included five kills for Wilson, 10 points, 15 digs and three aces. Carrington had 23 digs, 10 points and four kills.
The Eagles have an overall record of 15-3 and a conference record of 10-3.
Calvary travels to Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, to face Cumberland Valley for their final regular-season conference game today, 5:30 p.m., for the junior varsity followed by the varsity at 6:30.
The Eagles’ jayvees (7-3) swept the Rams on Thursday (25-21, 25-19) and on Friday (25-16, 25-21).
