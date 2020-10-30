CUMBERLAND — Madi Dayton, Kaitlyn Wilson and Zoe Pifer finished with triple doubles, as Calvary rebounded from a first-set loss to turn back Allegany, 3-1, on Thursday.
“After a much needed win in the second game, we made a change in our rotation to get a different match up with our blockers to their big outside hitter, and it was a game changer,” Eagles head coach John Wall said. “Our sophomore blockers (Emmy) Wilson and (Emme) Speis combined for seven blocks to all but shut down their attacks.
“We are very late in our season, we’re tired and beat up and trying to get a win over a much fresher Allegany team in their home, season opener, was a tall order. But, you can never count out Calvary to dig down and win big.”
The Campers (0-1) came out on top in the opening game 25-19, but the Eagles won the next three — 25-19, 25-19, 25-20 — to improve to 18-1.
“It was nice to finish our regular season with a victory over an all-around, solid area team,” Wall said. “We had to learn the hard way that the Campers were not to be taken lightly after they commanded the first game and gave notice that their offense had some sting.
“In the first 3 games, we really struggled with consistency, but like we normally do, we know how to battle when our back is against the wall. I have to credit our squad of seniors for showing the fierce tenacity game after game that makes our small school so dominant.”
The fourth-year trio of Dayton, Pifer and Kaitlyn Wilson led the way for the Eagles.
Dayton ended the contest with a game-high 27 digs, and went for 16 kills and 11 points. Wilson was the night’s top setter with 15 assists, adding 11 digs, 16 points, a kill and four aces. Pifer tallied a game-best 17 kills, and also notched 12 points, 20 digs, a block and three aces.
Speis garnered the highest point total with 16, also contributing two blocks, a kill and three aces. Allie Scritchfield narrowly missed a double double with nine assists, 10 points and five digs.
Sadie Strawderman notched 11 points and an assist. Brenna Jackson had 10 digs and an assist. Izzy Kendall finished with an ace.
Morgan VanMeter was Allegany’s leading scorer with 14 points and she had team bests with 22 digs and seven aces.
Samara Funk tallied a Camper-high 12 kills, adding seven digs and three aces. Anika Stylinski garnered four points, nine assists, seven digs and an ace.
In the junior varsity game, Calvary beat Allegany, 2-1 (25-23, 13-25, 15-8), to close out the year with a 10-4 record.
The Eagles are finished with regular-season play and next play in the Maryland Christian School tournament. The Campers take on Southern at home on Monday with the junior varsity beginning at 6 p.m. with the varsity to follow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.