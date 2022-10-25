HAGERSTOWN — Behind season-best performances from four players, Calvary Christian concluded its undefeated Mason-Dixon Christian Conference season at 17-0 with a 3-1 victory over Grace Academy in the MDCC Tournament held Saturday at Grace for its fourth consecutive conference volleyball championship.
The top-seeded Eagles outlasted No. 2 Grace by game scores of 25-21, 25-17, 21-25 and 25-20.
Emmy Wilson, voted the conference Player of the Year and recognized as the tournament MVP, led Calvary with a triple-double recording a season-high 20 kills, scoring 17 points with 26 digs and six blocks. Allie Scritchfield had a season-best 41 assists while getting a double-double with 23 points, nine digs, a kill and an ace. Scritchfield was named to the All-Tournament team and was voted to the MDCC second team.
Shilah Ganoe made a season-best 51 digs and had a double-double with 15 points. She made four kills and had an ace.
Bethany Carrington made 19 kills, a season best for her, and had a triple-double with 28 digs, 12 points, four blocks and an ace. She was voted to the MDCC first team and made the All-Tournament team.
Traci Michael had a double-double with 20 digs, 15 Points and a kill, Aiyana Yoder had nine points and an ace with six kills and two digs while Paula Ganoe made 31 digs and had a kill.
“We knew going into this game that it was going to take the performance of the season to beat Grace on their own court for the title and just minutes into the game we knew we were in for a battle,” said Calvary head coach John Wall.
With Grace being the tournament host and Calvary the top seed, the Eagles chose the home side to “try to help even the playing field just a little,” said Wall.
“We took control of the match winning the first two games (25-21, 25-17) in seesaw battles after giving up four and six points to start the games, but this team never gets worked up when we find ourselves down in points,” he said. “We focus and we fight twice as hard and we can normally turn it around and take back the lead.
“Allie Scritchfield did an amazing job considering our passes were way out of system. She was able to still deliver clean sets to our hitters.
“Emmy and Bethany did a super job putting the ball away. Both hitters had season highs hitting.
“In the third game (a 25-21 loss), we had the lead going into 20 points, but down by four, the Knights really poured it on. They were fighting for their lives and they overtook us to stay alive one more game.
“Game four was a real brawl,” Wall said. “Both teams were getting big kills and big digs. No one was playing it safe.
“Wilson had some key kills throughout and at 21-19, Carrington’s blocking shut down the Knights’ top hitter with three consecutive blocks giving us a 22-20 lead. To finish the game, Shilah Ganoe had a line shot to the open floor to make it 23-20. A key block by Carrington made it 24-20 and a 21 touch rally that ended with a hitting error by Grace gave Calvary the (25-20) win and championship.
“This was a stressful game. They were really gunning for us. Everyone wants to be the team to take down the undefeated team. The top four teams in our conference this year are some of the best we have faced and in our area, we have played all the top teams.
“I am so proud of what this team has accomplished, and all of our coaches and players thank God for such a wonderful and record-setting season.”
On Thursday, Calvary, 30-0 overall, will compete in the National Christian School Athletic Association (NCSAA) tournament at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio. The Eagles’ first match will begin at 10 a.m. against Michigan’s Livingston Christian. At 2 p.m., Calvary plays Indiana’s Victory Christian and at 6 p.m. the Eagles will take on Ohio’s Community Christian.
The tournament concludes Friday. For more information, visit www.ncsaa.org/events/soccer-and-volleyball-championships-2022 or www.facebook.com/ncsaa.
