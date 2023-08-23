CRESAPTOWN — Calvary Christian Academy opened its season with a 3-1 win over Grace Academy on Tuesday.
“We knew this was going to be a tough game,” Calvary head coach John Wall said. “We played them four times last year, every time it was always a very physical, fast- paced game.”
The Eagles (1-0) lost the first set 25-13, but swept the final three with scores of 25-23, 25-17 and 28-26.
Allie Scritchfield led Calvary with a triple-double, recording 16 assists, 14 points and 14 digs. She also had a kill and an ace.
Bethany Carrington, Paula Ganoe and Allie Maust recorded double-doubles. Carrington finished with 22 digs, 12 points and six kills.
Ganoe recorded 19 digs, 11 points, five aces and three kills. Maust added 15 digs, 11 points and an ace.
“The girls really stepped up tonight,” Wall said. “Tonight we found ourselves down a game. We just had to challenge ourselves to pick up our pace.”
Shilah Ganoe led the Eagles with 23 digs and six points. Traci Michael recorded 10 points, six digs, five kills and an ace. Madi Getz added three assists and a dig.
“We’re a team that never gives up, we just had to leave everything out on the floor tonight,” Wall said. “We knew they were coming in to really try and take this match from us.”
The Eagles won the junior varsity match 2-1. Calvary lost the first set 25-14 before winning the final two 25-19 and 15-11.
Calvary hosts Faith Christian Academy on Friday. The junior varsity game is at 4:30 with the varsity to follow at 5:30 p.m.
