HAGERSTOWN — Calvary won its third consecutive Mason-Dixon Christian Conference title, beating Heritage Academy, 3-2, at Grace Academy in Hagerstown.
“The top four teams of the MDCC were so competitive this year that it could have been anyone’s game,” Calvary head coach John Wall said. “Getting through the Final Four and emerging as the MDCC champions was hard fought and well earned.”
Calvary dropped the first two sets, 25-19 and 25-20, before roaring back to sweep the next three 25-15, 25-23 and 15-11.
“The offense of Heritage Saturday was the hardest attacks we had faced all year and it took us time to get our defense in a position to counter their hits,” Wall said. “Our middle hitters Emmy Wilson and Bethany Carrington did what they could to stave off the attacks by Heritage in the first two games, but Heritage did a good job of throwing different offense looks at us, making it hard for Wilson and Carrington to dominate the net with the blocks we have relied on all season.
“In the third and fourth games, our defense showed up and began reading the Heritage attackers and stole away many of the scoring opportunities Heritage capitalized on in the first two games. Calvary has relied on our defense all season to frustrate our opponents, and in the second half of the game, we were pulling digs from our defensive well.
“We struggled the entire match to create an offense since our passes were way out of system, so we had to begin to mix the attacks of Wilson with the tip balls of Carrington to keep Heritage off balance.
“In the tie break set, all of our attackers were firing on all cylinders and Carrington finished off Heritage with four kills they could not dig. Once we got the lead in the tie breaker, we held it through to the end.
“I simply think we were able to outlast them in a very tiring five-game match.”
Three Calvary players had triple doubles.
Wilson had 20 kills, 38 digs, 15 points, three blocks and three aces. Allie Scritchfield had 35 assists, 16 points, 14 digs and two aces. Carrington had 13 kills, 40 digs, 11 points and three blocks.
Izzy Kendall had a double-double with 52 digs and 13 points, adding two aces and one kill. Shilah Ganoe had 52 digs, 20 points, two kills and two aces.
Sadie Strawderman had 60 digs, four kills, seven points. Traci Michael had five digs and two points
Wilson was named MDCC tournament MVP, and she was voted to the second team All-Conference.
Scritchfield and Kendall were selected to the All-Tournament team.
Calvary (21-3) faces Morgantown Christian today at 6 p.m.
