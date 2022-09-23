CUMBERLAND — Through two-and-a-half games Thursday, Calvary looked well on its way to a routine sweep.
Yet, Allegany won eight straight points and outlasted the Eagles to take the third game. The Campers then overcame a 14-7 deficit in the fourth to force a fifth and deciding set.
With the match in the balance, Calvary jumped on Allegany in the fifth game behind the serving of Allie Scritchfield and the hitting of Emmy Wilson to defeat the Campers, 25-19, 25-13, 28-30, 22-25, 15-3, and improve to 15-0.
"We started off really well in the first two games, we feel like we had our defense and offense going pretty well," Calvary head coach John Wall said. "In the third and fourth games, we just went flat. The Campers, they really stepped up their game, they were digging a lot of our attacks.
"We just said at the beginning of that last game, 'We have to come out and play our system, our Calvary ball.' We had beaten them to 15 in every game, and we were confident we could do it in that last game."
In the first-to-15 final game, Calvary shot out of the gates to an insurmountable 14-1 lead. Wilson had four kills over the first seven points, and Scritchfield won 10 consecutive points on serve.
Shilah Ganoe closed it out with a kill on a bump that found the open court in the back left corner.
Wilson notched a triple-double with 15 kills, 10 service points and 24 digs, Scritchfield had 30 points, 30 assists and seven digs, and Ganoe nearly had a quadruple-double with 40 digs, 18 points, nine kills and nine blocks.
Allegany looked dead in the water when its senior setter Zoey Rhodes exited the court with a foot injury during the third game, but the Campers continued to battle.
Trailing 19-15 with Calvary six point away from a sweep, Allegany waged a comeback. Ada McFarland hit back-to-back aces to make it 22-19, and an Eagles error capped an 8-0 Camper run. McFarland racked up a triple-double at 13 kills, 10 points and 10 digs.
McFarland's spike set up Allegany's sixth game point of the third at 29-28, and Kinsey Hostetler served an ace to finally give the Campers the game. Hostetler tallied a double-double with 22 digs and 11 points.
Despite deficits of 14-7 and 20-18 in the fourth game, Allegany again came back to level the score at two games apiece.
While Allegany (3-3) eventually ran out of steam in the fifth game, the Campers' fight was on full display.
"I wish we would've played a little more enthusiastically the first two games," Allegany head coach Cassie Murray said. "To have our senior setter go out, and to just go with the flow and then win the next two, that's awesome.
"Unfortunately, we got a little bit of the bad juju in the fifth game, and we made all the mistakes. We didn't even give them a chance to make mistakes, we were hitting balls out, in the net."
Calvary was in control of the first two games, as five straight service points by Carrington made it 6-1 in the first. Allegany cut the deficit to 17-16, but the Eagles won four of the final five points — capped by a pair of Bethany Carrington kills — to take the game.
Carrington had a double-double with 17 kills and 14 digs.
The second game was all Calvary. Wilson had three straight aces on serve to make it 8-3, drawing an Allegany timeout, and that lead eventually ballooned to 16-8.
After a little Allegany flurry, Wilson block of McFarland pushed the margin to 18-11, and Wilson later gave Calvary a 10-point lead with another kill. An error by the Campers on game point gave the Eagles a 25-13 win in the second.
"When they have a middle hitter like Calvary does (Wilson), there's not much you can do about that," Murray said. "She's smart, she's strong. That girl's got a bright future."
Calvary started the third and fourth sets in a similar fashion, but both times, Allegany was able to get back in it.
"We just couldn't seem to put a ball away," Wall said. "I attribute a lot of that to our passing in those games that was pretty poor. We had some really bad passes that weren't getting to our setter, so we weren't getting kills.
"We have a tendency to come out, win points, and then give them back. When we can stop doing that, we'll have an easier time against teams."
Traci Michael also notched a double-double for Calvary with 22 service points and 20 digs. Aiyana Yoder had 19 service points, and Paula Ganoe collected 23 digs.
For Allegany, Anika Stylinski had 21 assists, eight points, two aces, a dig and a kill, Madison Ruhl had six points, four digs, three assists, three kills and an ace, and Ariaya Walker had 12 kills and three digs.
Allegany will look to bounce back when it hosts Bishop Walsh on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Calvary hosted Faith on Friday and hosts Morgantown on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
The Eagles won the junior varsity game, 25-13, 25-17. The Campers were led by Lexi Johnston with five points, five digs, two aces and an assist, Ava Strother with five assists, four points and a dig, and Mackenzie Monahan with five kills, two points and a dig.
