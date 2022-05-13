CRESAPTOWN — Calvary beat Shalom, 6-2, on Thursday to move into first place atop the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference standings.
The Eagles (8-6 overall, 6-2 MDCC) would’ve finished in a tie for second in the conference with Grace with a loss. Shalom and Grace both ended with 5-3 MDCC marks.
“We had a good week, and tonight’s victory put the icing on the cake,” Calvary head coach Don Swogger said.
Calvary ace Braden Rhodes delivered a complete-game performance, allowing two runs on six hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk in seven innings of work. Shalom’s Elijah Lehman took the loss after surrendering six runs in six frames.
The Eagles plated tow runs in the first, one in the third and two in the fifth to build a 5-0 lead. Shalom erased the shutout with a pair in the sixth. The Calvary responded with an insurance run in the bottom half, and Rhodes shut the door in the seventh.
Jesse Michael tripled and scored in the first and fifth innings; Eli Leith doubled, singled, drove in three runs and scored in the third; Rhodes doubled, singled and scored in the first; Levi Zewatsky singled twice and scored in the fifth; Noah Robinette singled and tallied an RBI; and Levi Carrington walked and scored in the sixth.
Adin Smith led Shalom with two singles.
Calvary faces the winner of Heritage and Cumberland Valley on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.