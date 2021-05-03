Calvary overcame a 2-1 halftime deficit to beat New Life, 4-2, on Friday and cruised past Grace, 5-2, on Thursday to take a pair of road games last week.
The Eagles are now 6-1-1 on the year.
Waged in heavy winds, Calvary’s comeback against New Life was fueled by its defense and a pair of goals from Maddy O’Brien — who scored the go-ahead strike at the 67:44 mark of the second half.
“Our senior-heavy defense had to lock up a couple tricky players for New Life to give our offense a chance to shine,” Eagles head coach Brit Whitlock said. “It took half the game but we found our footing and refused to lose. My team has become mentality monsters.”
New Life got out to a fast start thanks to a Josie Beezel score 15:29 into the action. O’Brien evened the tally with a goal assisted by Emmy Wilson in the 34th minute, but Savannah Stambaugh responded minutes later for a one-goal halftime edge.
Allie Scritchfield equalized with a penalty kick in the 62nd minute, and O’Brien gave the Eagles their first lead moments later. Wilson tacked on another conversion for good measure in the 80th minute, assisted by Kyah Lee.
Calvary’s three-goal win over Grace was far more routine.
Scritchfield opened the Eagles to a 2-0 edge in the opening eight minutes with a pair of goals on assists by Wilson and Bethany Carrington. Marie Snyder got one back at the 23-minute mark, but Carrington answered with a goal in the 38th minute for a 3-1 halftime edge.
Snyder added another to her total to cut the deficit to a goal, then Scritchfield countered with her second strike — also assisted by Carrington — and O’Brien tallied a fifth score in the 76th minute, assisted by Zoe Pifer.
It was no small task holding Grace to two goals. The Hagerstown-based squad took 13 shots, as Eagles keeper Traci Michael was forced to make eight saves.
“Traci had another great game in goal capping off another stout defensive team display,” assistant coach Bill Scritchfield said.
Calvary had another home matchup with Grace yesterday and is home verses Cumberland Valley on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
