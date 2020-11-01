CRESAPTOWN — It took a half for Calvary to adjust to the rain-soaked surface at Liberty Field Saturday, but it found its footing to blow out Washington Christian Academy, 3-0, to advance to the Maryland Christian School tournament finals.
“The field was sloppy and the play was sloppy, hard to find our footing. We adjusted to that,” Eagles head coach Wes Reed said. “Second half, we made a little bit of an adjustment, moved a couple players around to really open things up. Gave us some creativity in some of the changes.”
Hurricane Zeta moved out of Western Maryland late last week, but you wouldn’t have known that by watching the first half. Both teams were stuck in the mud before the intermission in the nill-nill draw.
“Their goalie (Jay Bilewu) was great,” Reed said. “He was like a wall, we had some good shots during the first half but he did a good job of shutting us down. We had some good runs but their backline was solid.”
However, Calvary’s leading scorer Isaac Scritchfield wouldn’t be denied. He broke the tie on an assist from Jackson Dayton 16:00 into the second half.
Fifteen minutes later, Luke Reed lifted a perfectly placed corner to Connor O’Brien, who buried the chance to give the No. 2 seeded Eagles a 2-0 lead. Calvary had a 4-1 edge in the corner kick department and outshot Washington Christian 16-9.
Reed Jackson tallied one final strike for good measure on an assist by Noah Robinette at the 33:30 mark.
Colby Mallery notched another shutout to his name, making seven saves along the way, but he didn’t do it himself. Coach Reed made sure to mention his backline’s improvement after the triumph Saturday.
“Our defensive backline has gotten better and better throughout the year,” he said.
Calvary faces Covenant Life in Bel Air (Harford County) at 3:15 p.m. today.
