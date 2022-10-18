CRESAPTOWN — Allie Scritchfield had a double-double and undefeated Calvary Christian opened the first-round of the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference tournament with a 3-0 sweep over Broadfording Tuesday evening the Eagles' floor.
Calvary, 28-0 overall and 15-0 in the MDCC, won by games scores of 25-14, 25-5 and 25-3.
"We wanted to go out tonight and play a tough game against Broadfording," said Eagles head coach John Wall, "just so that we can continue to prepare for our semifinals and finals coming up."
Calvary will host No. 4 Shalom on Thursday at 5:30. Shalom beat No. 5 Heritage 3-0.
Against Broadfording, Scritchfield led with 25 assists, 12 points and four kills. Traci Michael led in points with 24. She had eight digs and four aces. Emy Wilson had nine kills, eight digs, a point and an assist.
Bethany Carrington made eight kills, three points, six digs with a block. Aiyana Yoder had eight points with three aces, seven kills and three digs. Hailee Johnson made two aces.
"Our hitters are making really good choices tonight, putting the ball away," Wall said. "Scritchfield did a great job getting the ball to our hitters."
