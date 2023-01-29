CRESAPTOWN — Calvary jumped out to a big lead but ran out of steam to fall to Grace on Friday night on Senior Night in Cresaptown.
Eagles star player Bethany Carrington, a junior, scored the 1,000th point of her high school career in the third quarter. She finished with 18 points in the losing effort.
“Bethany hit a goal tonight that most do not reach," Calvary head coach Shawn Ricker said. "Scoring 1,000 points means you have played consistently over time and that definitely describes her. When she joined the team, you knew she had the potential, and she isn’t finished yet.”
Calvary led 18-3 after the first quarter, and Grace cut its deficit to 24-19 at halftime. The Eagles maintained a 34-28 advantage entering the fourth, but Carrington fouled out midway through the fourth and Grace took the lead in the final minute.
Calvary shot just 7 of 20 from the free-throw line. Grace made 11 of its 17 foul shots.
“We came out like I knew we could, but we still can’t seem to put a full game together," Ricker said. "The girls battled until the end, which was very encouraging, but our foul shooting let us down tonight. When Bethany fouled out, the girls kept on battling for four minutes, but just couldn’t hold off the pressure from Grace in the end.”
The Eagles' seniors Emmy Wilson and Sydney Weeks shined. Wilson recorded 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Weeks added eight points.
“It was senior night and Emmy and Sydney gave it all, all the way till the end. They made the fans proud," Ricker said.
Carrington added 11 points to her scoring total for a double double to go along with five assists. Ava Strawderman notched four points and four rebounds.
Emma Smith led the way for Grace with 17 points.
Calvary (6-8) is at Cumberland Valley on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Frankfort 36, Fort Hill 30
SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Frankfort made all 10 of its free throws, and held Fort Hill to just 18.2% from the field to edge the Sentinels on Saturday.
The Falcons (8-8) held narrow leads after each of the first three quarters, 9-8, 20-14 and 24-23 and was 8 for 8 from the line in the second half to hang on. Larae Grove led the scoring with 16 points, hitting two 3-pointers and all eight of her free-throws.
Avery Noel added eight points and Arin Lease scored six.
Lindsay Fleming topped the Fort Hill offense with seven points, Alayzia Tirmble added six, Kayijah George scored five and Karli O'Neal and Nevaeh Bunbasi garnered four apiece. Trimble hit a pair of 3-pointers.
Fort Hill (5-7) is at Preston on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Frankfort is at Hampshire (10-6) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Allegany 62, Clear Spring 39
CUMBERLAND — Olivia Looker and Avery Miller exploded for 20 points apiece, and Allegany routed Clear Spring on Saturday.
The Campers (10-4) led 13-8 after the first quarter before expanding their lead to 32-19 at the half and 47-28 after three periods. Allegany made seven 3-pointers — four of which were accounted for by Looker.
Looker tallied 25 points, five rebounds and three steals; Miller added 21 points, nine rebounds and four steals, Sierra Campbell pulled down eight rebounds, and Amanda Vizzo and Allison Fletcher garnered five points each.
Jozie Watkins topped Clear Spring with 13 points, and Calle Alkire finished with nine.
Allegany is at Fort hill on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.