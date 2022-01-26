CRESAPTOWN — In a career that saw him play all over the field and come so far as a member of the Calvary Christian boys soccer team, it was only fitting that Isaac Scritchfield capped off his high school career by being named the Edward C. Finzel Player of the Year.
The individual awards and All-Area teams were decided at a meeting of area head coaches last year. Selections were then sent to the Cumberland Times-News by each team’s respective head coach.
“I started watching Isaac with travel and club soccer back when he was 9 years old,” said Calvary head coach Wes Reed, who has led the Eagles each of the past two seasons. “A lot of people don’t know this watching his high school career, he’s primarily an offensive player his last two years; but prior to that he was always deployed as a defensive back.
“I think that’s why he’s such a well-rounded player because he can play front to back. As a defensive player playing club, he was incredible. He could see the field, see what they were trying to build up in their attack. I moved him up to wing his junior year. He just matured and developed and had a lot of speed. For his size, probably one of the strongest legs in the area.”
Scritchfield was by far the most lethal offensive player in the area in 2021, netting an area-best 42 goals and 20 assists for 104 points and a 4.52 points-per-game average with 23 games played.
“Isaac has been the heart and soul of our team the last two years,” Reed said. “He has been a leader on and off the field. As long as we had Isaac on the field, we were capable of winning the game. He played with unmatched determination, decisiveness, skill and speed. He could score off a volley in close or by shooting a laser from 25 yards out.”
Scritchfield’s 20 assists were good for second in the area behind teammate Connor Gordon’s 23. With the help of Scritchfield, the 20-3-1 Eagles scored the most goals in the area with 110.
“Not always do we have the best athletes at Calvary,” Reed said. “I grew up in Hyndman (Pennsylvania), so I know that mindset. You have to collectively, you’ve got to put a team on the field and pieces that work together. … We have to have this one athlete that can be the culmination of all our work.
“Will (Speis) had that gift, and I’m sure Ryan Chaney did when he won Player of the Year years ago. Of the mix, you’ve got to have somebody with that drive and killer instinct to finish things off and Isaac certainly has that. Isaac has a good support group. Isaac and Luke (Reed) have played together since Isaac was 9 and Luke was 8. It accentuates a player like Isaac who has great talent and that finisher mentality.”
Scritchfield is the third from Calvary to win Player of the Year, with 2021 being the third consecutive top award that has gone to an Eagles’ player. Before the award wasn’t given out in 2020 due to COVID, Will Speis won the honor back-to-back in 2018 and 2019.
“I’ve had the opportunity to coach Will Speis as well,” Reed said. “Will is a great player and works hard to get where he’s at, but Isaac matches every bit of that to improve his game. They’re very similar in that aspect of their game and work ethic.”
Scritchfield’s true impact isn’t just in his goal-scoring prowess or his knack for picking out a pass that leads to a goal, but in his leadership abilities.
“There was never a moment that he would alienate someone,” Reed said. “If there was ever a new player to the program, someone who’s in their first year of homeschooling, he would always go out of his way to make that player feel comfortable. If there was something they wanted to work on, he would come early or stay late. He was elite in that sense to allow someone to pull from him.
“As far as a testament to his character, with the mixture of his tenderness and being a really good team player, there’s also that lion spirit. Not always is it packaged that way. A lot of times someone with that much talent comes with arrogance, but he’s extremely humble and coachable.”
Scritchfield’s got enough career accolades to fill a CVS receipt, finishing his career with 107 goals and 43 assists for 257 points, which is second in school history to Chaney. Scritchfield was voted Mason-Dixon Christian Conference MVP in each of the previous two seasons.
As a freshman and sophomore, he was voted MDCC second-team All-Conference.
In 2020, he made the MDCC All-Tournament team, named team MVP, MDCC All-Conference MVP and Maryland Christian School Tournament Most Outstanding Player.
During his senior campaign, he was MDCC All-Conference MVP and made the MDCC All-Tournament team.
Scritchfield holds a 3.90 GPA and plans to attend and play locally at Allegany College of Maryland in the fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.