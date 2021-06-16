CUMBERLAND — Colbren “Colby” Scott Mallery recently signed his letter of intent to play soccer at Allegany College of Maryland this fall.
Mallery graduated in May from Calvary Christian Academy in the Class of 2021.
He is the son of Scott and Krystal Mallery and according to Colby, he looks forward to the chance he has been given.
“I am incredibly excited to get started at ACM, playing collegiate soccer is something that was always a thought but it felt more like a dream,” he said. “Now that I have been given the chance, I am going to make it worth it.”
Mallery served as the goalkeeper for the duration of his high school career at Calvary where he led the team to multiple championships in the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference and a National title.
Eagles’ boys’ soccer head coach Wes Reed agrees that with a total of nine years’ experience in front of the posts, Mallery is likely to see his time as a Trojan spent doing what he knows best.
“Colby has the ability to make amazingly crazy saves in big spots! He is just a winner who has a lot of fun doing it,” Reed said. “Colby is the record holder for all time wins for a goalie at CCA.”
Mallery was a multi-sport athlete also playing basketball for the Eagles.
“Playing for Calvary has truly meant everything to me,” Mallery said. “The relationships I have built with my teammates and the bonds that I have formed with the coaches, those experiences are something I will never forget.
“Some of the best feelings I have ever felt were during my high school soccer career, winning five championship banners or scoring the game-winning penalty kick for a national title. Calvary has always been my home and it will always stay that way.”
Mallery plans to pursue a career in automotive journalism while at ACM.
