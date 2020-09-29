CRESAPTOWN — Juan Carlos Gruning Moore scored a goal and assisted on another as Scotland Campus stopped Calvary’s six-game win streak 3-1 Monday afternoon at Liberty Field.
The Knights, from Scotland, Pennsylvania, was a stronger, experienced team that Calvary head coach Wes Reed said would be beneficial later for the Eagles.
“The group is highly recruited,” he said. “We competed hard, played hard even though we were out-matched. They played with a lot of intensity, a lot of competitive heart.”
Gruning Moore gave the Knights a 1-0 lead on an assist from Angel Santana at the 16-minute mark of the first half.
The Eagles tied it four minutes later on Isaac Scritchfield’s assisted goal by Connor O’Brien.
Five minutes before halftime, Angel Henderson gave Scotland Campus the lead for good on an assist from Jean Navarro.
Jorge Pena’s goal on an assist from Gruning Moore was the only score of the second half at 17:45.
“The kids played hard,” Reed said. “It was a good charactor game that will help us grow and mature.”
The Knights outshot Calvary 16-6 and had four more corner kicks at 6-2.
Goalie Colby Mallery, who Reed said “was tremendous. He kept us in the game,” made 13 saves while the Knights’ Guillermo Basilis stopped five.
Calvary (7-2, 5-1 Mason-Dixon Christian Conference) travels to Frederick on Friday to play New Life beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.