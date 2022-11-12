FREDERICK — Allegany scored two second-half goals, but Fallston's Christian Worthington had other plans.
Worthington put in a performance to remember with a hat trick as he propelled the Cougars over the Campers, 3-2, on Saturday in the Maryland Class 1A state semifinal at Linganore High School.
“They started slow in the first half," Allegany head coach Blake Geatz said. "To be honest, I thought everyone started slow. I thought we were dead, I thought Fallston was dead, I thought the Fallston fans were dead, and the Allegany fans. I told them it felt like a funeral home out here. It was like the only person I could hear was myself screaming halfway across the field.
"I know they had more shots than us, but one of their only two real chances and they made them count and we didn’t. I thought we out-possessed them. They stuck with the philosophy of possession and patience and it paid off. We scored a beautiful goal on that second one at the back post. But I couldn’t be more happy with their performance in the second half. We won the second half. If we start a little hot, a couple little things go our way in the first or second half, I think that’s a different game.”
Fallston struck first on a play out of nowhere, as Dylan Shepherd flicked on a free kick played in from distance to Worthington, who fired a long-range shot into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead at 33:20.
The Cougars kept attacking the doorstep and doubled its lead just over 22 minutes later as Shepherd played a ball into Worthington down the left side. Worthington flicked it to himself over an Allegany defender, then found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper before slotting it into the far right corner for a 2-0 advantage at 11:04.
Despite matching Fallston's three shots on goal over the opening 40 minutes, the Campers were unable to find a breakthrough but looked like a new team in the second half. Allegany found success in the time and space the Cougars provided it on the ball, with Harrison Reid firing a shot off the top of the crossbar with just under 25 minutes to play.
“I think they went in knowing they were going to have time on the ball, knowing they were going to have space out wide, they get the ball wide and look to swing it side to side," Geatz said. "That’s how we got our two goals. So, yes, I do think they executed the plan. But that’s soccer. Sometimes it just doesn’t go your way. I think another day, that’s a different game. Some days, Fallston wins it 3-0, some days we win that game 3-0, some days they win 3-2, some days us 3-2. I think that can go any way.”
The Campers kept their foot on the pedal and found their breakthrough a few minutes later when Mason Salvadge was fouled inside the box. Salvadge then slotted the penalty kick home past the diving Fallston goalkeeper to cut Allegany's deficit in half with 21:27 remaining.
Allegany kept throwing everything it had at goal, but Worthington finished off his hat trick on a direct kick from just outside the box with 11:53 to play for a 3-1 Fallston lead.
The Campers answered just over two minutes later when Salvadge played a ball to the back post from the top left side of the box. Reid found his boot on the end of the cross to get Allegany back within one with 9:35 remaining.
Alco had one last chance in the final seconds as Blake Powell heaved a throw-in toward goal. With the ball loose inside the 6-yard box and Fallston's goalkeeper on his backside, the Campers were unable to reach the ball before a Cougar cleared the ball and time expired.
"I told them at halftime, ‘I don’t think this team presses you as much as Mountain Ridge did,'" Geatz said. "'They’re going to give you time, they’re going to give you space out wide to drive at them 2 vs 1,' so that’s what we did. That’s how we got Mason’s penalty kick, that’s how we got the ball in the box so much.
"I think if we would’ve just stuck to that philosophy a little sooner, maybe we’d be in better shape than we are now. But we’ve got a good group of core juniors coming back next year. The future is very bright. It sucks to send those kids off like that, such a talented group.”
Fallston moves on to the state title game for the 13th time in school history, where it will play the winner of Brunswick and Perryville.
Allegany's season concludes at 14-2-1.
“I started by telling them there wasn’t anything I could say that was going to make this any better," Geatz said. "But I told them I couldn’t be more proud with the play in the second half. Outplaying a team of that caliber — that’s the best team we’ve seen all year — in the second half, outplaying them the way they did.
"I told them they need to keep playing in the offseason. I always encourage these kids if they can get out of Allegany County and Garrett County, Washington County, go and play kids like that, go do it. That’s what’s going to make you a better player. It’s going to make you a smart player. It’s also going to make you a better person, in my opinion. You get to socialize with kids out here. I see it as a win-win.”
