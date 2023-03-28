CUMBERLAND — Allegany High swept Southern on Tuesday at Allegany College, winning the boys match 5-0 and girls’ 3-2.
In the boys match, Jonathan Nelson beat Michael Nazelrod 6-3, 6-0.
Chazz Imes defeated Ben Nazelrod 6-0, 6-4.
Sean Brady and Noah Parker beat Charlie Buchanan and Shane Sisler 6-4, 6-0.
Landon Minke and Geronimo Stephens beat Ryan Aumbergey and Carter Gray 6-1, 6-0.
Eoin Mowbray and Liam Mowbray defeated Brooks Mead and Noah Ferguson 6-2, 6-3.
The boys improved to 2-0 on the season.
In the girls match, the Rams swept the singles matches.
Julie Blumentrath beat Mia Malamis 6-1, 6-0.
Caroline Argabrite defeated Jordan Fletcher 7-6, 6-3.
The Campers swept the doubles matches.
Adri Meadors and Andy Preaskorn swept Amelia Bolden and Cadence Natividad 6-0 in both sets.
Dunia Abdo and Sandra Castro swept Aru Amangeldi and Sara Fredlock 6-0 in both sets.
The Allegany girls improved to 1-1.
The Campers are at Berkeley Springs on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Miners beat Keyser for their second sweep of weekKEYSER, W.Va. — Mountain Ridge swept Keyser on Tuesday, with the boys winning 6-1 and the girls 4-3.
In the boys match, Miners’ Drew Haberlein defeated Jonah Reel 8-3. Clemente deiz Leiva from Mountain Ridge beat Paul Knotts 8-3.
Trey Kitzmiller of the Golden Tornado beat James Chen 8-6. Colton Wiegand from Mountain Ridge swept Nate Lewis 8-0.
Diaz and Drew Haberlein of the Miners defeated Reel and Knotts 8-4.
Landon Shaw and Leif Sloan from Mountain Ridge defeated Kitzmiller and Lewis 8-3.
The Miners’ James DeCarlo and Nik Barnes swept Kaleb Escobar and Dylan Milla 8-0.
In the girls match, the teams split the singles matches.
Kendall Kirkwood from Mountain Ridge swept Alana Wildman 8-0.
Eliza Duncan from the Miners beat Connie Strother 8-3.
Maddy Fisher from the Tornado beat Annabeth Hughes 8-6 while Maddie Rhodes defeated the Miners’ Bri Murphy 8-3.
Mountain Ridge’s Ella Snyder and Emilee Ritchie beat Wildman and Connie Strother 8-5.
Issey Duncan and Marissa Gregg from the Miners defeated Rylee Staggs and Kylie Keplinger 8-4.
Rhodes and Fisher beat Duncan and Kirkwood 8-5.
Both teams play on Thursday at 4 p.m. Keyser hosts Fort Hill while Mountain Ridge travels to face Southern.
