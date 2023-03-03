CUMBERLAND — Allegany may have come up short in the Maryland Class 1A West Region I final, but the Campers didn’t go down without a fight.
“I just thought our kids came out fired up, they were confident,” Allegany head coach Tedd Eirich said. “We did a great job holding them down. Early in the game we were keeping them off the boards, but that soon disintegrated and we stopped keeping them off the boards. They had way too many offensive rebounds.”
In the first half, Fort Hill appeared to be on upset alert. That changed in the third quarter when the Sentinels took the momentum for good.
Alco opened the game with a defensive masterclass. The Campers held Fort Hill off the scorebook until the 2:15 mark in the first quarter. Owen Seifarth came up with a steal and passed to Tavin Willis. He fed Deshaun Brown for a 3-pointer.
“We’ve been going back in practice the past week or two, really the whole season, focusing on Fort Hill because they’re a good team,” Allegany senior Caiden Chorpenning said. “Focusing on our matchups, face guarding when we need to and boxing out.”
The Sentinels’ offense found some rhythm late in the first quarter, outscoring Allegany 9-7 to cut their deficit to 16-11.
Mikey Allen took over in the second quarter, sparking an 8-3 run to open the period by the Sentinels. Allen made a layup to make it a one-point Camper lead at 20-19.
“We went a lot of one on one, no offense,” Allegany senior Cayden Bratton said. “Then we would lose a man on defense, they would hit a 3-pointer. They’re a team that goes on runs. When that happens, it’s a hard team to get down on and get back because they have so many threats on offense.”
Allen scored eight points in the second quarter with a pair of steals. He had 14 points at halftime with four steals as the Campers led 24-23 at the break.
Turnovers were a big factor for Alco in the first half. They committed 11 compared to Fort Hill’s four. The Campers finished with 17 overall compared to eight by the Sentinels.
“We had way too many turnovers,” Eirich said. “We weren’t strong with the ball throughout tonight, and I don’t know if we ever set up in our offense all night. We tried to run set plays, and our focus wasn’t there offensively.”
Fort Hill’s Brown took over in the third, scoring 15 points including three shots from beyond the arc. He helped the Sentinels push their lead to 34-28 with 3:57 left.
“We had a lot of breakdowns on defense,” Eirich said. “After the beginning of the game, there were a lot of guys standing wide open shooting 3s. Anybody is going to knock down 3s standing open.”
Isaiah Fields led Allegany in the third quarter with six points and finished as the team’s leading scorer with 15 to go with four assists and a steal.
“These are guys you expect to step up in big games,” Eirich said. “Without him it would’ve been a blowout early.”
Fort Hill led 48-36 after three quarters. Down 10 with 5:50 left, Allegany cut its deficit to 57-51 as Blake Powell found Chazz Imes for a 3-pointer with 1:49 left.
“Even at the end of the game, where it looked like we were collapsing, we cut it to six again,” Eirich said. “Missed a couple foul shots here and there, and then we couldn’t get set up in our half-court press. That gets frustrating when that happens.”
In the final two minutes, the Sentinels scored five points, blocked a shot and forced a late turnover to seal the win.
Imes scored 13 points for the Campers including three 3s. Bratton finished with 10 points.
“We came together, you can tell some of our wins we’ve been down a lot,” Bratton said. “We put the pressure on them late and we were able to fight back. They’re a good Fort Hill team, we got down and it was too hard to come back from.”
The Campers finish the season 17-7. They started 13-1 including a 73-60 win over then No. 1 Fort Hill before experiencing a rough stretch to end the season.
“I’m always looking for something better,” Eirich said. “I’m a little disappointed in our 17-7 season. I thought we could’ve got more out of it but it is what it is. As long as these kids are playing hard and being good kids it’s a good season.”
