CRESAPTOWN — Bethany Carrington notched a 20-20 game, and Calvary crushed Bishop Walsh, 46-26, on Tuesday evening.
Calvary took the lead 14-11 at the end of the first, with Carrington scoring 10 of the Eagles' 14 points. In the second, both teams scored eight points until Carrington hit a half-court buzzer-beater to give the Eagles a 25-17 edge at halftime.
After an even third quarter which Calvary exited leading 31-22, the Eagles dominated the fourth, 15-4, to pull away and improve to 2-1 on the season. Bishop Walsh fell to 0-2.
Carrington finished with 25 points, 25 rebounds and six assists, scoring 17 points before halftime. Emmy Wilson added 13 points, seven assists and six rebounds, Madie Robinette scored eight points, Sydney Wilson dished out seven assists, and Ava Strawderman pulled down eight rebounds.
“I was very proud of these girls tonight," Calvary head coach Shawn Ricker said. "They are still getting to know how the play with each other and some are young and still learning just to play basketball.”
Autumn Hoppert was the leading scorer for Bishop Walsh with 10 points, Aubrey Fultz scored six and Izzy Kendall added four.
Calvary hosts Shalom on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Bishop Walsh plays Mercersburg as part of the Bob Kirk Invitational Showcase at Allegany College of Maryland on Thursday at 4 p.m.
