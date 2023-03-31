STEPHENS CITY, Va. — Bethany Carrington and Allie Scritchfield notched hat tricks, and Calvary routed Eukarya Christian Academy, 7-0, on Tuesday.
Calvary (2-1) outshot Eukarya, 23-8, and had an 11-3 advantage in corner kicks. Eagles keepers Traci Michael (five saves) and Brayla Iser (three) combined for the cleansheet.
Calvary led 3-0 at the intermission.
"This was a nice team win to get back on track," Calvary head coach Bill Scritchfield said. "All 22 players on the team contributed and got playing time in this game."
Carrington got things started at the 7:42 mark on a long through ball that was assisted by Allie Scritchfield. Carrington beat a host of defenders as she raced down the ball and placed it just out of Eukarya keeper Gracie Brooks, who finished with 13 saves.
Scritchfield scored next off of an Emmy Wilson assist that crossed the six-yard box at the 14:39 mark. Scritchfield scored again off of an assist by eighth-grader Arianna Shillingburg, who beat two defenders and passed the ball to Scritchfield at the 17:10 mark from just outside of the six-yard box.
In the second half, Carrington added another goal unassisted at the 48:01 mark, and she scored again one minute later as Sydney Weeks intercepted a pass and slid the ball to Carrington to complete her hat trick.
At 49:19, Scritchfield scored her hat trick off of eighth-grader Reagan Weeks' pass, who fed a dime between two defenders catching Scritchfield in stride. Scitchfield fired the ball into the back corner of the net.
Michael scored the last goal of the game at the 72:14 mark, as she hustled down the left side of the field dribbling past defenders and placing the ball perfectly in the left corner of the goal from about 10 yards out.
Calvary hosts Virginia Academy on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
