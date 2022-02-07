A plethora of local college athletes set personal-best marks this past week.
The following track and field competitors, from Cumberland and the surrounding area, had standout performances.
Carter Nave, Sr., Mount St. Mary’s
The Allegany Camper broke his own school record at the Arkon Invitational over the weekend. Nave’s jump of 16-10.25 surpassed his previous mark of 16-6.75, which he set at the IC4A Championships in March of 2020. Nave’s jump was the second-best at Akron, but he was the top collegiate performer.
John Hicks, So., Liberty
Hicks, who holds the West Virginia state discus record from his time at Hampshire, shattered his personal best in the weight throw at the Liberty Open this past weekend.
Hicks won the event with a throw of 19.8 meters, beating his personal-best mark by more than two feet. It’s the best throw in the event in 14 years and puts Hicks at No. 2 in program history.
The former Trojan also placed 18th in the shot put with a throw of 13.84 meters.
Alexa Bradburn, Jr., Frostburg State
Bradburn, a former thrower at Allegany, notched a pair of personal bests at the Mount Union-Indoor Wuske over the weekend. Bradburn placed second overall in the weight throw with a distance of 14.9 meters and 14th in shot put throwing 9.8 meters to set new career marks.
Justus LePrevost, So., Frostburg State
The multi-time 1A state finalist at Mountain Ridge ran the best mile of his college career so far with a time of 4:30.54, placing third at the Mount Union-Indoor Wuske over the weekend.
Hannah Muir, So., Frostburg State
Muir, a distance runner and Mountain Ridge graduate, placed 12th in the 5000-meter run at Mount Union this past weekend, clocking in at a time of 21:04.56.
Kole Morgan, So., Frostburg State
The Allegany distance runner crossed the finish line in 18th in the 3000-meter run at the Mount Union-Indoor Wuske over the weekend with a time of 10:02.64.
Caden Jones, Fr., Frostburg State
Jones, who was a distance runner at Fort Hill, placed 21st in the 3000-meter run at the Mount Union-Indoor Wuske over the weekend with a time of 10:38.51.
