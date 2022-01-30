Note: If a local athlete not listed here excelled at the college level during the week, email Alex Rychwalski at arychwalski@times-news.com.
Allegany High School graduate Carter Nave finished first in the pole vault at a meet this past week to lead the list of local athletes, hailing from Cumberland and the surrounding area, who shined.
Carter Nave, Sr., Mount St. Mary’s
The Allegany Camper tied for first place in men’s pole vault at the VMI Winter Relays over the weekend, clearing a height of 15’9”. Nave finished even with Joe O’Conner from Washington and Lee for the gold medal.
John Hicks, So., Liberty
Hicks, who holds the West Virginia state discus record from his time at Hampshire, finished sixth in weight throw at the Bob Pollock Invitational at Clemson University last weekend. His final throw went 18.75 meters, just .06 meters away from fifth place.
Hicks beat out a host of Atlantic Coast Conference performers from Clemson, Wake Forest and NC State.
Cali Kobasiar, So., Frostburg State
A Hampshire graduate, Kobasiar was instrumental in Frostburg State’s 157-101 victory over Notre Dame (Ohio) on Saturday. Kobasiar, along with teammates Liz Perry, Kendall Hooper and Amaya Burk, won the 400-meter medley relay.
Kobasiar also took first in the 100-meter breaststroke. With a time of 1:20.98, the Trojan edged out Notre Dame’s Jaybreona Foster for the top spot. Kobasiar placed second behind Foster in the 200-meter breaststroke, and she was on a third-place team 200-meter freestyle relay.
Alexa Bradburn, Jr., Frostburg State
Bradburn, a thrower at Allegany, finished in a tie for 21st out of 53 competitors in the women’s weight throw at the Youngstown State Mid-Major Invitational over the weekend. The Camper registered a distance of 12.73 meters in the final.
Caden Jones, Fr., Frostburg State
Jones, who was a distance runner at Fort Hill, got 48th in the 5000-meter run at the YSU Mid-major Invitational. Jones clocked in a time of 18:05.22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.