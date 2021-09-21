ACCIDENT — The WVU Potomac State College men’s and women’s cross country teams ran their second meet of the season Saturday at the Garrett College Laker Invitational that was held at Northern High School.
The men came away with a first-place finish out of seven participating teams and the women posted strong individual times.
The PSC men were led by former Hampshire High runners, Austin Ramsay and Coltyn Kile. Ramsay ran the 8K course in 34:38 finishing 10th overall while Kile put in a time of 35:20 for a 12th place finish. Roland Moylan finished third for the Catamounts and 14th overall with a time of 35:41.
“This was a total team performance,” Catamount head coach Mark Sprouse said. “We had no one in the first few places, but all our runners gave an effort and placed fast enough so we could come out on top. Evan Jenks and Darius Redman kept us in it at the end.”
The Catamounts total of 35 points bested second-place Penn Highlands 43 points.
Once again, the Potomac State women’s team placed all three runners in the top 10. Former Keyser High harrier Cortney Butts flew through the 6K course for a third-place finish with a time of 30:47.
Deidra Haines, from Hampshire High, earned fourth-place honors at 32:59. Claire DelSignore of Keyser rounded out the triple threat finishing in seventh place with a time of 32:57.
“Cortney has some confidence now,” Sprouse said. “There’s no telling how good she can get. Deidra and Claire are just getting in shape so there’s big potential for improvement for them too.”
The cross country teams run again on Saturday at Shenandoah University’s Hornet Harrier Invitational on the Kernstown Battlefield in Winchester, Va.
