Cresaptown, MD (21502)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 85F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 58F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.