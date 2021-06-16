MCHENRY — Northern trailed 4-0 before its first at-bat and 8-0 before its second chance to hit, proving too much to overcome as Catoctin’s fast start paced the Cougars past the Huskies, 13-5, on Wednesday at Garrett College in the Maryland Class 1A state semifinals.
Jake Rush started on the mound for Northern, recording one out after 33 pitches — Catoctin plated four runs on five walks and two hits. Mason Brenneman came in to put out the fire, getting a strikeout and a groundout to end the inning.
“Tough start, it’s what we just talked about,” said Northern head coach Phil Carr. “We were kind of slow starting this whole playoffs, and today it was probably a little slower.”
Prior to Monday’s 22-0 win over Frederick Douglas in the state quarterfinals, the 17-3 Huskies allowed three runs in the first inning against Mountain Ridge and four in the first two innings to Allegany, but came back to win 20-7 and 7-5, respectively.
On Wednesday, the early hole against a historically good Catoctin team was just too much to overcome.
“It was uncharacteristic of us to not throw strikes,” said Carr. “They’re a good team. They scored four runs on (two) hits, but the error hurt us in that first inning — we probably should have gotten an out on the bunt, but we didn’t. I thought Zach (Hallenbeck) came in and was pretty gutsy in relief. He came in and gave up five runs in five innings, and I know two of his runs were unearned.
“Zach did a heck of a job calming us down on the mound. But we had those couple of errors that hurt us. I said earlier in the year we’re not a super strong defensive team, but the walks hurt us and the few errors hurt us today. I thought our offense was OK. I know we scored five runs on nine hits and left some guys on, but we gave ourselves opportunities.”
The Northern bats came to life in the bottom of the second, when Isaac Bittinger led off with a double and Landon Broadwater hit a one-out single to left — both Bittinger and Broadwater finished 3 for 3 with a walk.
Levi Kennell followed up with a sac fly to center to plate Bittinger from third and get the Huskies on the board at 8-1. Jamison Warnick then drew a four-pitch walk, but Catoctin starting pitcher Peyton Castellow got a strikeout to end the inning.
After the Cougars extended their lead to 10-1 in the top half of the third, Northern got back to work at the dish.
Rush singled before Brenneman hit into a fielder’s choice, then a bloop single to center by Hallenbeck and a single by Bittinger loaded the bases. With two outs, Broadwater belted a shot to left-center that fell just short of the wall and scored all three baserunners, getting Northern to within six, 10-4.
“At 10-4, we crawled back in it there and had a little bit of momentum,” said Carr. “But they’re a good team, I knew they were. They’re always coached well by Coach (Mike) Franklin — he’s been doing it almost as long as I have. They probably have a pretty good shot to win the whole thing, I would think.”
Catoctin tacked on an insurance run in the fourth and two more in the top half of the seventh, and Northern’s Chance Ritchey put the score at its final in the Huskies’ last at-bat.
The Cougars outhit Northern, 13-9, and their only error came with two outs in the seventh to load the bases before Logan Simanski got a strikeout to end the game and send Catoctin to the state title game.
Simanski, Bryson Caballero, Joey McMannis, Dylan Click and Ryan Burke all had two hits for Catoctin.
McMannis plated the first run on an RBI single before Simanski and Click drew walks with the bases loaded. Connor Crum made it 4-0 on a fielder’s choice.
After Caballero ripped a double to the left-center field gap to lead off the second, McMannis got under one that got caught in the wind and sailed out for a two-run home run and a 6-0 lead.
Burke hit an RBI single to make it 7-0 — he had a two-run single in the seventh — and Catoctin made it 8-0 when a Castellow bunt forced an errant throw to first and allowed a runner to score.
Dylan Nicholson hit a sac fly in the third before Simanski hit an RBI single through the left side to make it 10-1. The Cougars’ run in the fifth came on an RBI double from Click.
“They’re a team that just puts the bat on the ball,” said Carr. “You noticed how they’d put the bat out and then pull it back, they slash the ball a lot. They put it in play and force your defense to make plays. They had some hits that weren’t hit hard. The dinker out here to left and a couple that just fell in. ... Their pitching is good and they play solid defense — they’re just a good team.”
Castellow yielded six hits over the first three innings, striking out a pair, before JJ Zirkle and Simanski shut the door in relief. Zirkle went 2 2/3 with one hit, one walk and three strikeouts before Simanski recorded the final four outs with two hits, a walk and a pair of punchouts.
Catoctin plays McDonough on Saturday, 1 p.m., at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf for the state title.
The Huskies will have some holes to plug next year, with seven seniors — Rush, Brenneman, Hallenbeck, Bittinger, Broadwater, Kennell and Wyatt Orner — leaving via graduation.
“I told them it was a shame we didn’t get to play last year, because it would have been a lot more wins last year,” said Carr. “We would’ve been without Jake (due to injury), but we still would’ve had guys overcome and play. But I told them it’s a year we didn’t know if we were going to have a season, we didn’t know how many games we were going to play; then it was we didn’t know if there was going to be playoffs or who we could play, where we could play. So for all the things they went through, kudos to all those kids. Our seven seniors, they did a great job. That’s why we have a great program — because we have kids like them.”
