CRESAPTOWN — One night after having its hands full in Accident against Northern, Calvary Christian swept visiting Bishop Walsh 3-0 on Friday evening as four girls notched double-doubles.
Game scores were 25-17, 25-19 and 25-16 as the Eagles remained undefeated at 26-0.
Emmy Wilson led with 14 kills, 20 digs, five points and an ace. Allie Scritchfield was the team-leader with 25 assists and she had 13 points, an ace and a kill. Shilah Ganoe had 15 digs, 12 points, nine kills and an ace and Traci Michael had 17 digs, 10 points and an ace. Bethany Carrington made 18 digs and made six kills, had five points with four aces and Aiyana Yoder made 10 kills, had seven points with an ace. Paula Ganoe added 10 digs and a kill.
On Thursday at Northern, the Eagles won 3-1 behind game scores of 25-21, 23-25, 25-12 and 25-16.
“Northern is the real deal,” said Calvary head coach John Wall. “They are one of the best teams we have faced all season. We learned early in the match that their blockers were going to cause problems for our hitters, which normally go unchallenged.”
Wilson again led the Eagles this time as one of three girls with a triple-double making 19 kills, 11 points, 14 digs with four blocks and two aces. Shilah Ganoe had 30 digs, 15 kills and 10 points, and Scritchfield finished with 36 assists, 16 points and 21 digs. Michael led with 32 digs and had nine kills along with Yoder, who scored 12 points. Paula Ganoe had 21 digs with a kill and Carrington had 20 digs, eight points with an ace, five kills and four blocks.
Northern was led by Ady Taylor’s 22 digs and assists with three blocks and two aces. Madison Seese had six kills, six blocks and six digs. Braelyn Brenneman had eight kills and six blocks.
Northern’s junior varsity won 2-0 by scores of 25-21 and 25-11. The Huskies’ Marissa Perez had eight assists, three kills, eight assists and four digs and Lily Chambers made six kills and digs and had an ace.
Northern visits Hancock on Monday and Calvary Christian opens Mason-Dixon Christian Conference tournament play as the top seed, hosting No. 8 Broadfording on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Northern 3, Bishop Walsh 1
ACCIDENT — Ady Taylor notched a double-double and Northern beat Bishop Walsh on Wednesday night.
The Huskies and Spartans split the opening two games, 25-17 in favor of Northern and 25-18 for BW, before Northern took the next two 25-18 and 25-12 to win the match.
Taylor finished with 14 digs, 27 assists, two blocks, two kills and an ace. Madison Seese had five aces, 14 kills, four blocks, two digs and an assist; Demi Ross tallied four aces, 10 kills and three digs; and Braelyn Brenneman garnered nine kills and three blocks.
Bishop Walsh did not report statistics from the game.
Northern won the junior varsity match, 25-7, 25-6. Callie Pudlak had four kills and three aces, and Madison Kilduff had four kills and four blocks.
Northern hosted Calvary on Thursday and is at Mountain Ridge on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Bishop Walsh hosts Mountain Ridge on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Frankfort 3, Fort Hill 0
SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Frankfort swept Fort Hill, 25-14, 25-14, 25-10, on Wednesday night.
The Sentinels (2-11) were led by Devon Blank with four blocks, Jovie Breitfeller with 10 digs and eight kills, Bre O’Neal with nine digs, and Jaidee Guinn with 10 service points.
Frankfort did not report statistics from the game.
In the junior varsity game, Fort Hill (10-3) won, 19-25, 26-24, 25-23.
The Sentinels JVs were paced by Kamryn Rice with 11 points; Addi Franz with four assists, nine digs and seven points; Jaiden Fradiska with seven digs and 13 points; Kearstyn Rice with eight digs; Gabbi Robertson with 10 digs; MaeLeigh Plummer with nine points and three kills; and Cailin Robertson with 10 points.
Frankfort was at Allegany on Thursday night and competes in the Pumpkin Smash at Hedgesville along with East Hardy and Hampshire on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Fort Hill hosts St. Maria Goretti on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
