When star Allegany running back Cayden Bratton was first diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes four years ago, there was only one thing on his mind.
“Usually you have to stay over two nights, but I had a Hot Stove baseball game I wanted to get back for.”
Even as a 13-year-old, diabetes was just another obstacle for Bratton to overcome.
That mentality has continued throughout high school, as Bratton has become a key player on the basketball team, a first-team All-Area performer in baseball and a Player of the Year candidate on the gridiron.
After graduating from Allegany, Bratton wants to become a diabetes educator, but he might as well be one now.
With every broken tackle, every touchdown and every accolade garnered, the senior is proving that diabetes is nothing to be stigmatized.
“I know a lot of people (that have Type 1 diabetes), younger kids, my mom’s friends, one of my neighbors, sister’s son,” Bratton said. “I just wanted to be an inspiration of, if you have it, you can still be the athlete you want to be. You can still have the same goals, it just makes it even better when you achieve those goals.”
Type 1 diabetes is a chronic condition where the pancreas makes little or no insulin, which is a hormone the body uses to allow glucose to enter cells to produce energy.
It can develop in anyone, usually during childhood or adolescence and most commonly due to genetics.
When Bratton first learned of his diagnosis in Morgantown, West Virginia, he wasn’t sure what to think.
“At first, at the age that I was at, I was scared,” he said. “I didn’t know what it was to be honest. I didn’t know how to handle it.”
He eventually came to learn that it wasn’t something that would alter his dreams. Bratton used to have to prick his finger to test his blood sugar levels, but he now has a sensor he can check using his phone.
Bratton takes shots when he needs to when he eats a certain amount of carbs, and he makes sure to have Gatorade handy during games to maintain a healthy blood sugar level.
Other than that, Bratton is the same person he always was. In many ways, he’s better.
“Nothing has really changed for my lifestyle,” he said. “It just makes me pay attention to my health a lot more.”
You certainly wouldn’t be able to tell Bratton has the condition on the football field, as the senior tailback has developed into one of the premier rushers in the area.
Bratton leads the Western Maryland Athletic Conference averaging 120.9 rushing yards per game, racking up 967 yards and 10 touchdowns on 148 carries entering the Campers’ Homecoming tilt with Fort Hill on Saturday afternoon.
On the other side of the ball, Bratton has 36 tackles, two for loss, and a sack.
“You wouldn’t even know he had it honestly,” Allegany head coach Bryan Hansel said. “His mom told me he had it, and I was like, ‘What do I have to do? Do I have to carry stuff?’ And she was like, ‘No he’s got it. He’ll carry Gatorade, he’ll carry snacks, he’s fine.’
“Whatever we ask him, he does. He doesn’t complain about it, he’s intense. He’s just the type of kid you can put on the field and you can feel good, win or lose, he’s going to give everything he has.”
It all starts with Bratton’s family, his parents Jenni and Michael, and his older brother Cameron, who was the area baseball Player of the Year in 2018 and a Division I pitcher at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, who have instilled a no-excuse foundation. His mom’s boss, who has Type 1, has also provided clarity throughout the years.
Cayden Bratton has drawn inspiration from Mark Andrews, a tight end on the Baltimore Ravens, and Jay Cutler, a retired quarterback who spent most of his career with the Chicago Bears. Both have Type 1 diabetes, and their success in the National Football League serves as a reminder that the disease isn’t a reason to not achieve your goals.
“When I was first diagnosed I was like, ‘This sucks, why does this gotta be me,’” Bratton said. “I always feel like God has a plan, there’s a reason why it’s you. ... My parents aren’t the parents to feel bad for you. ‘You got dealt this, let’s take it on.’ That’s what I have done, and I want to show younger kids, people who are struggling with it, it’s possible to do anything you want in life.”
At the time of his diagnosis, Bratton wasn’t ready to tell people he had diabetes. He wished he was just like everyone else, and over time, he came to the realization that he was.
Bratton wants other people, whether they’re recently diagnosed kids, adults or families struggling, to know that there’s a path forward.
“At first, I wanted to be on the low,” Bratton said. “The thing I hate the most is when people don’t know what they’re talking about. They’ll say, ‘Oh, is it when you’re overweight?’ That’s the thing that makes me mad. It’s unlucky, like any disease.
“Everybody who I’ve told has supported me. There hasn’t been anyone that’s looked at me in a different way.”
At the beginning of the year, Hansel passed out sheets of paper and told everyone to write down their goals. Bratton wrote down that he wanted to win a state championship, rush for 1,500 yards and win Player of the Year.
He didn’t scribble down that he wanted to be the quarterback going into Homecoming, but that’s the hand he’s been dealt due to an injury to starter Brody Williams, who’s been ruled out Saturday.
Luckily for Bratton, he’s no stranger to overcoming obstacles.
Last week against Northern, Bratton’s mom made a deal with him that for every passing yard, she’d give him a dollar. He completed two passes for 60 yards, but he threw an interception.
“After the game I said, ‘You probably made some pretty good money,’” said Hansel. “He said, ‘Probably not. I threw an interception, that probably cancels it out.’”
That’s the mindset that has allowed Bratton to compete at the area’s highest level despite having Type 1. There are no excuses, only results.
“If you’re going to do something, you try to be the best at it,” Bratton said. “I’m not making excuses that I’ve never played quarterback. If you’re in there, you’re supposed to do the job.”
