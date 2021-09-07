KEYSER, W.Va. — After securing a two-score win over the Ridgeley Rams, the Division I Personal Best/Hartley’s Pizza Patriots got off to a 2-0 start in Cumberland Area Youth Football League action after defeating Keyser, 62-0, last weekend.
Noah House led the charge with four touchdowns for more than 200 yards of offense. He ran four times for 85 yards with touchdown runs of 40 and 25 yards while going 5 for 5 through the air for 130 yards and two touchdowns, a 38-yard pass to Mason Bennett and a 40-yard strike to Carson Bender, both in the second quarter.
Bender scored three times and was the Patriots’ leading rusher with 117 yards. In addition to his receiving touchdown, he had scoring runs of 65 and 30 yards.
Jacob VanMeter tacked on four rushes for 90 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown, Boe Browning had three carries for 55 yards, one of them being a 50-yard scamper, and Bennett caught two passes for 45 yards.
Defensively, Dakota Shambaugh led the team in tackles with six and Bender added five. Tytus Sheetz, Easton Peters and Dradon Hardon had four tackles apiece, and House recovered a fumble.
In Week 1, Bender tallied three scores and House had a lengthy touchdown run as the Pats scored 20 unanswered points to defeat Ridgeley, 28-14.
Bender had the Patriots’ lone first-half score, a 38-yard run in the first quarter, with Bobby Brauer kicking the point-after try for an 8-0 lead.
The Rams tied things up in the second period when Blake Jacobs hit Jeremiah Babo on a 63-yard pass. Babo added the PAT.
The Patriots came out of the break with two third-quarter scores — a 21-yard run by Bender and a 74-yard scamper by House — before Bender gave his team a 20-point lead with a 1-yard run in the fourth.
Carson Shanholtz put the score at its final for Ridgeley on a 1-yard run.
Bender had 12 carries for 170 yards and House tacked on four rushes for 74 yards and 3 of 4 passing for 78 yards — Bennett caught all three completions.
Chase Lamb had three carries for 52 yards and Browning ran twice for 45 yards.
Bender led the Patriot defense in tackles with eight, Shambaugh added seven, and Vanmeter and Christian Riley tacked on five apiece. Lamb and House had four tackles each, while Kaiden McKenzie had three tackles and a sack. House and Riley recovered fumbles.
Shanholtz led the Rams with 19 carries for 110 yards. He also had five tackles on defense. Babo also had five tackles and Eli Hesse had three tackles and a sack. Carson Feaster recovered a fumble.
The Patriots (2-0) play the Northern Steelers on Saturday, 7 p.m., at Northern High School.
