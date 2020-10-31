CUMBERLAND — Jabril Daniels ran for 190 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead the undefeated Personal Best/Hartley’s Pizza Patriots to a 54-0 victory over Keyser Sunday afternoon at Saints Field.
It is the Patriots third shutout of the season.
Daniels carried the ball only six times and scored on TD runs of 8, 50 and 55 yards. He also scored on a 65-yard punt return.
Noah House scored two touchdowns on three carries for 90 yards and Chevy Perkins gained 140 yards on six carries and scored on a 60-yard punt return. Nick Willison gained 80 yards on seven carries and scored a touchdown and had two extra point runs.
Defensively, House led with 11 tackles, Dayshawn Daniels had nine, Willison, Dakota Shambaugh and Jett McCullough each had seven. Willison recovered a fumble and Kenny Martin had an interception.
Julian Pettison and Murray Alexander stood out on offense and defense for Keyser.
The Patriots (4-0) visit Ridgeley on Sunday with kickoff at 2 p.m. The Division 2 game will start at 3:30 p.m. Keyser has a bye this weekend and visits Ridgeley on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 2 p.m.
