CUMBERLAND — Jabril Daniels scored four touchdowns for the Patriots and Luke Ross had four for Northern and passed for another, but it was the Patriots taking the battle of the unbeatens 54-34 in last week’s Cumberland Area Youth Football League Division I game at Saints Field.
Daniels ran 14 times for 238 yards Chevy Perkins, who scored twice, gained an additional 150 yards on 10 carries. Nick Willison gained 100 yards on 14 carries with a 5-yard touchdown and he ran in six extra points.
Daniels scored the Patriots first three touchdowns as the teams swapped TDs before the Patriots took a three-touchdown lead by halftime.
Daniels’ TD runs covered 10, 14 and 15 yards and he broke free on a 48-yarder in the third quarter.
Northern’s Ross had long-distance TD runs of 28, 25, 18 and 70 yards.
Perkins TD runs covered 24 and 10 yards.
The Patriots (3-0) led 14-6 after the first quarter, 35-20 at halftime and 47-28 going into the fourth quarter.
Northern’s Liam Steward caught a 32-yard pass from Ross for the team’s first score in the first quarter. The Patriots’ Nick Cassell caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Gamil Daniels late in the first half.
Defensively, Shane Combs, Jabril Daniels, Perkins and Dakota Shambaugh led the Patriots with seven tackles each. Noah House and Kenneth Martin each had five. Gamil Daniels and Combs had interceptions while Shambaugh and Martin recovered fumbles.
Nick Riley stook out defensively for Northern.
Northern (2-1) hosts Braddock today at 2 p.m. in Grantsville. The Personal Best/Hartley’s Pizza Patriots host Keyser on Sunday, 2 p.m., at Saints Field.
