CUMBERLAND — Nick Willison and Jabril Daniels each scored a pair of touchdowns as Hartley’s Pizza/Personal Best Patriots scored 28 first-quarter points and cruised to a 49-0 win over the Mountain Ridge Miners in Division I action on Saturday in the Cumberland Area Youth Football League.
Willison opened the scoring with a 58-yard run, with Chevy Perkins scoring the extra-point via the ground. Gamil Daniels doubled the Patriots’ lead with a 50-yard interception return, followed by a Willison run for the point-after.
Jabril Daniels closed out the first-quarter scoring with punt return scores of 60 and 62 yards — Perkins and Nash Cassell had the extra-point runs following the scores.
In the second period, Perkins returned a punt 68 yards for a touchdown and Willison closed his scoring on a 60-yard run. Cassell tossed extra-point passes to Jabril Daniels and Noah House.
The Pats closed their scoring in the third on a 2-yard run by House, with House connecting with Gamil Daniels for the extra-point pass.
Willison finished as the Patriots’ leading rusher with four carries for 156 yards to snag offensive MVP for the Pats.
House led defensively with 10 tackles, picking up defensive MVP honors. Willison added nine tackles and Mason Bennett and Dakota Shambaugh added seven tackles apiece.
For the Miners, Ian Duncan was named offensive MVP and Eli Sibley was defensive MVP.
The Patriots (2-0) host the Northern Steelers (2-0) on Sunday, 2 p.m., at Saints Field.
Division II
CUMBERLAND — Chase Lamb scored a trio of touchdowns, leading Hartley’s Pizza/Personal Best Patriots to a 46-0 win over the Mountain Ridge Miners on Saturday at Saints Field.
All three of Lamb’s TDs came in the opening stanza, scoring on runs of 20, 21 and 15 yards. The point-after tries following each score were unsuccessful, as the Pats led 18-0 at the end of the first.
Carson Bender added a 50-yard scamper and Jameson Powell reached the end zone from 19 yards out in the second quarter to extend the Patriots’ lead to 24-0 at halftime following successful two-point runs.
Zayce Perkins scored on a 16-yard run in the third quarter and Kaiden Mckenzie closed the scoring on a 19-yard run in the fourth.
Lamb and Mckenzie were the Patriots’ offensive players of the game, while Bender and Christian Riley grabbed defensive honors.
The Miners’ players of the game were Colby Penick on offense and Levi Clise on defense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.