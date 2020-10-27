MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Another triple double by senior Madi Dayton helped Calvary Christian Academy sweep a determined home Moorefield team Monday evening.
Game scores were 25-22, 25-20 and 25-15.
Dayton had 16 kills, 23 digs and 10 points with five aces. Kaitlyn Wilson and Allie Scritchfield each had double doubles. Wilson had 15 digs, 11 assists and scored eight points with two aces. Scritchfield scored 15 points, had 11 assists and six digs.
“Moorefield came out strong in both the first two games and we just were not prepared for their offense,” said Eagles head coach John Wall. “In the first game we fell behind by seven points, and in the second game we fell behind by nine points to start the matches. Both times we had to take some well-placed timeouts to adjust our defense.
“After making the necessary adjustments in both the first two games, we chipped away at their offense and made tremendous comebacks. In the third game, Moorefield didn’t seem to have much gas left in their tank and our teamwork proved to be too much.”
Zoe Pifer scored 10 points with four aces, had eight kills and three assists. Sadie Strawderman scored 12 points and had six digs, Emmy Speis scored eight points and had three kills and Brenna Jackson made eight digs.
Moorefield (11-5) played at Keyser Tuesday evening.
Calvary (20-1) plays at Allegany on Thursday evening beginning with the junior varsity at 6 p.m. followed by the varsity match at 7 p.m.
