CUMBERLAND — Jordan Chaney scored two goals and Kate Cornwell had a goal and an assist and Sydney Lechliter had two assists in leading Allegany over Fort Hill 6-0 in high school girls soccer Wednesday evening at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
The Campers dominated, leading 4-0 at halftime and finishing 26-1 in shots and 11-0 in corner kicks.
Allegany’s Katie Sterne only needed to make one save while the Sentinels’ Lindsey Ternent halted 17 attempts.
Chaney scored the game’s first two goals four minutes apart. Her first, on an assist from Lechliter, came at the 27:53 mark and the second was at 23:53 aided by Cornwell.
Cornwell then scored unassisted more than a minute later at 22:06. Taylor McCluskey closed out the first half on Lechliter’s second assist at 5:52.
In the second half, Kelsey O’Neal (17:37) and Emma Cook (2:30) had unassisted goals.
Allegany ends its spring season on Thursday, April 7, hosting Mountain Ridge at Greenway Avenue Stadium. Fort Hill visits Mountain Ridge on Tuesday.
