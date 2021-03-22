CUMBERLAND — After more than 54 minutes of battling a bend-but-don’t-break Fort Hill defense, Allegany finally got the Sentinels to break as Jordan Chaney scored the game-winning goal to lead the Campers past the Sentinels on Monday afternoon at Greenway Avenue Stadium as high school girls soccer restarted in Allegany County.
The Campers fired a barrage of shots at Fort Hill, leading in attempts (16-2) and shots on goal (8-1), with their last shot ending up as Chaney’s deciding goal.
Taylor McCloskey assisted, which came with 5:44 remaining, as she turned and found Chaney rushing into the box down the left side. Chaney ripped a shot on net that trickled through and across the goal line.
“One thing that’s nice about our kids is they always play hard,” said Allegany head coach Jim O’Neal. “They come to practice and work hard, they played hard today. We had trouble finishing at the net, but that happens in soccer.”
“Incredibly proud,” Fort Hill head coach Mark Kowalski said. “All three of us coaches were proud. The players were proud coming off the field. They were so excited to go back out and play. They played well, they felt good about how they were playing. It showed in their faces and the way they played. They came together and played as a unit throughout the game. A few jitters in the beginning because it’s the first game, so everybody was a little nervous. But that second half … was great.”
McCloskey had three of the Campers’ shots on target, two of which came in the opening eight minutes, as the senior forward was unable to find a corner on either try. She also had a shot on goal in the opening eight minutes of the second half, but the off-balance try was shot right at Fort Hill goalkeeper Lindsey Ternent.
Ternent, a freshman, finished with seven saves.
“They were (up to the challenge),” Kowalski said of the defense. “We were really impressed with them. We have young players back on defense. We have a freshman keeper, the two centerbacks are freshmen, one of the outside backs is a senior who’s playing for the first time this year, and the other is a sophomore also playing for the first time.
“So (they’re) inexperienced, but they’re probably five of the hardest-working girls that we could put back there. And that’s what we sat down and talked with them about. We said ‘we want the five of you back here because of the work you put in each day at practice and the coachability factor you have.’”
The Sentinels were able to get some action near the Allegany goal late in the opening half, but were unable to get a shot off. They were, however, able to use that momentum and take it into the second half, playing a much more balanced scheme as opposed to defending.
“They started to feel they were having success offensively,” said Kowalski. “Defensively, they were playing strong through the whole game. Our keeper was playing phenomenally well. They started to realize ‘hey, we can do this on the offensive side too.’
“They came back out in the second half and picked back up where they left off, which is really what these girls have done all spring. They picked up where they left off last November when we had to stop playing. In those four months where we didn’t play, they didn’t lose a step. … We’re very, very proud of what they’ve done.”
The Sentinels host Mountain Ridge on Thursday.
On the defensive end, defending Player of the Year Kelsey O’Neal, defending co-Goalkeeper of the Year Katie Sterne and company were more than up to the task.
“We have a lot of confidence in our defense,” Jim O’Neal said. “I don’t remember them getting a challenging shot or anything Katie wouldn’t be able to handle, and that’s a credit to our defense. They were pretty disruptive back there and they’re usually pretty good at controlling the ball out as well.”
Fort Hill’s lone shot on target came under the 21-minute mark when Becky Mullenax gathered a loose ball and fired from 20 yards out that was right at Sterne, who added to her shutout tally after not yielding a goal in either of Allegany’s games in the fall.
“I thought one thing we could’ve done a lot better is our passing,” O’Neal said. “I think at times it looked like we were in a hurry to get to the other end instead of taking our time and working the ball down. A lot of balls off the baseline, lot of goal kicks for them. A little more patience next time will help us.”
Allegany travels to Mountain Ridge on Monday at 5 p.m.
“This is a strange season for us for sure,” said O’Neal. “We haven’t talked at all about winning and losing. We just talk about playing our game and it’s nice to be able to have the kids come out.”
