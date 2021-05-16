WYE MILLS — In a somewhat ironic twist, Chesapeake College’s high-powered offense was overshadowed Friday afternoon by the Skipjacks’ brilliant defense. Frank Szymanski’s top-seeded squad turned three double plays and finished with at least a half-dozen defensive gems in holding off No. 4 Garrett College, 12-7, to reach the NJCAA Division II Region XX finals.
“They played great defense — at least five or six great plays,” said Garrett head coach Eric Hallenbeck. “But we didn’t go down without a fight.”
The Lakers (29-23) did indeed battle despite facing 3-0, 5-3 and 9-5 deficits along the way.
Garrett scored twice in the visitors’ seventh to pull within 9-7 and seemed prepared to do more with the bases loaded and one out. Colby Johnson then hit a ball back up the middle that Chesapeake second baseman Dylan Young turned into the Skipjacks’ third 4-6-3 double play to end the threat.
“We’ve been preaching defense all year long,” said Szymanski, whose team advanced to Saturday’s double-elimination finals needing to beat undefeated Frederick Community College twice to win the region.
Frederick (20-9) rallied from a 6-0 deficit through five innings to beat the Skipjacks (29-9) 10-9 for the title.
Chesapeake, which rolled to a 13-2 win over the Lakers in Monday’s opening game of the double-elimination tournament, looked poised to do the same on Friday. Garrett starter Dylan McCartney lasted just 2/3 of an inning as Young (2 for 4, three runs) and Jackson Halla (4 for 5, two runs) produced RBI singles to help the Skipjacks build a 3-0 first-inning cushion.
Garrett, however, drew even on Quintin Smith’s three-run homer in the top of the second to give the Lakers a huge emotional boost.
“Quintin’s homer really settled everything down,” said Hallenbeck.
Pinch-hitter Austin Massey delivered a run-scoring single in the third and Will Glick launched a solo homer in the fourth to give Chesapeake a 5-3 lead. Garrett, however, pulled to within 5-4 as Elijah Hanible (2 for 5, two runs) singled, took second and third on infield outs and scored on a passed ball in the top of the fifth.
Chesapeake (29-8) got that run back on Mitchell Jolikko’s sacrifice fly in the home fifth, but a solo homer by Colby Johnson (2 for 4) in the top of the sixth pulled the Lakers within a run.
Chesapeake put together a three-run sixth, stretching the lead to 9-5, as Nick Newman (2 for 5) delivered a two-run double and reliever Bradie Moore hit Jolikko (run, two RBIs) with a pitch with the bases loaded.
The Lakers made what turned out to be their last stand in the top of the seventh.
An error and a one-out walk set up an RBI single by Tanner George (2 for 3, run). Skipjack reliever Nick Gatton hit Juan Pinero to load the bases and then walked Smith (2 for 3, 4 RBIs) to force in a run, pulling Garrett to within 9-7.
Szymanski then elected to replace Gatton with Devin McClendon, who induced Johnson into the last of the Skipjacks’ three double plays.
“That kept us at bay a little bit,” Hallenbeck said. “We just couldn’t get over the hump.”
Chesapeake responded with three runs in the seventh as Massey (3 for 3, two runs, three RBIs) cracked a two-run single and Laker reliever Michael Joyce issued a bases-loaded walk to Kyle Waters. McClendon then slammed the door shut on the Lakers, yielding one hit over 2 2/3 innings.
Garrett reliever Skylar Kanacsky took the loss, allowing three runs on eight hits and a walk in 3 1/3 innings. The Lakers’ five pitchers combined to yield 14 hits and 12 walks while hitting three batters.
“Our philosophy is to grind it out no matter what,” said Hallenbeck. “With COVID, we had to grind it out even more. Our guys stayed focused, made plays, made pitches — they just competed.”
