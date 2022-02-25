KEYSER, W.Va. — Christopher Biser will serve as West Virginia University Potomac State College’s new head coach of the men’s and women’s cross-country teams it was recently announced by Athletic Director Amanda Larkin.
Biser brings approximately 10 years of cross-country coaching experience to the Catamounts.
“We are thrilled to have Chris as a member of our coaching staff," Larkin said. "Not only does he bring an enthusiasm and knowledge of the sport but also, he knows the region and has already established relationships with many of the areas where prospective student athletes live. I’m very excited to see Coach Biser build on the foundation and success the program was able to show this fall.”
Biser ran for Davis and Elkins College for four years during which time he was selected for the “Balanced Man Scholarship.”
After college, Biser relocated to the Cumberland and in 2012 accepted the job as head boys and girls cross-country coach for Allegany High School.
During his time there, Biser revitalized the program and has been able to find consistency and success with both his boys and girls programs qualifying for states on a yearly basis. His programs produced four school record holders along with numerous athletes that have gone on to run in for NCAA Division I, II and III programs — two of which have qualified for Nationals.
“I am looking forward to the next step in my coaching career and being able to coach athletes at a very competitive level," Biser said. "I’m looking forward to the challenge of getting the program numbers back up and being as competitive as the program has been in the past. I want to thank Athletic Director Mandi Larkin and the kind staff at PSC for this opportunity and I look forward to hitting the recruitment hard in the spring with the goal of filling both teams.”
For more information, visit potomacstatesports.com or contact coach Biser at christopher.biser@mail.wvu.edu.
