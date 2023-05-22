CUMBERLAND — Allegany cruised to a city championship, and the Campers were rewarded with half of the All-City selections.
The City League’s leading scorer and rebounder Avery Miller was joined by Alco teammates Olivia Looker and Shylah Taylor.
Fort Hill, which finished 2-2 in city play behind the 4-0 Campers, slotted a pair in Carly Bennett and Karli O’Neal. Bishop Walsh’s Autumn Hoppert rounded out the squad.
In city play, Miller averaged 19 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.5 steals per game and made seven 3-pointers.
Looker posted marks of 18.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.3 assists a contest. The senior shot 82% from the charity stripe and 61% on 2-point field goals.
Taylor made it three Campers to score in double figures in city play at 12.8 points per game to go along with 5.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists a night. She made 11 3s and shot 48% from deep.
Bennett topped Fort Hill in the city league with 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists, four steals and three blocks per game. O’Neal added nine points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block a night.
Hoppert logged averages of 10.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest.
