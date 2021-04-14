Clark's goal send Mountain Ridge over Allegany, 2-1

Mountain Ridge’s Drake Clark battles for the ball with Allegany’s Nathaniel Klemm on Monday evening at Greenway Avenue Stadium. Clark scored the game-winning goal to send the Miners over the Campers, 2-1.

CUMBERLAND — Drake Clark scored the game-winning goal as Mountain Ridge came from behind to defeat Allegany, 2-1, on Monday evening at Greenway Avenue Stadium in high school boys soccer action.

Mason Salvadge scored the Campers’ lone goal unassisted to open the scoring at 23:30 in the second half.

The Miners responded 5 minutes and 7 seconds later as Jacob Ritchie knotted the score at 1-1 from the penalty spot before Clark found the back of the net off a feed from Sam Rose.

Allegany led in shots, 12-9. Eathan Ashenfelter made nine saves in goal for the Miners and Ryder Bernard stopped three for the Campers.

The matchup was the final soccer game of the shortened season for boys and girls soccer.

