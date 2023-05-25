FREDERICK — The Class 1A state tennis tournament begins today at Baker Park and Frederick High School.
Quarterfinal play begins at 10:30 a.m. with semifinal matches later in the day. State finals and third-/fourth-place matches will be held on Saturday.
Local athletes qualified for the state tournament by winning regional championships in boys and girls singles, boys and girls doubles and mixed doubles at Mountain Ridge High School last week.
Mountain Ridge won three of those events, and Allegany and Southern won one each.
The Mountain Ridge girls team of Eliza Duncan and Kendall Kirkwood are the top-seeded doubles squad and enter the tournament with a 15-1 record. They’ll face Mackenzie Fox and Abbie Kemp of St. Michael’s in the quarterfinals.
While the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association uses random seeding for its regional tournaments, state seeding was determined at a meeting at Howard High School on May 23.
Jonathan Nelson and Chazz Imes of Allegany are the No. 2 seeds in the boys doubles bracket and will take on Noah Cusak and Chris Jozwik of McDonough in the first round.
Defending state champions Nikhil Andhavarapu and Arjun Mistry of Liberty are the top-seeded team.
Mountain Ridge’s Drew Haberlein and Southern’s Julie Blumentrath are seeded fourth in boys and girls singles, respectively.
Haberlein faces Scott Noble of Washington in the quarterfinal round, and Blumentrath draws North East’s Alaina Foran.
In mixed doubles, Marissa Greig/Aiden Pirolozzi of Mountain Ridge are seeded No. 8, and they’ll take on top-seeded Grace Maerten/Hayden Speace of Liberty on Thursday.
