CLEAR SPRING — Clear Spring overcame a double-digit deficit during the first half to defeat No. 1 Allegany, 65-60, on Saturday afternoon.
Allegany led 14-13 after the first quarter and scored the first nine points of the second period to lead 25-13, but Clear Spring closed the half on a 16-5 run to trail 30-29 at the intermission.
The Blazers took a 45-43 edge into the final period and held off the Campers to drop them to 13-3 on the season. Clear Spring improved to 4-8.
Caiden Chorpenning paced the Alco offense with a double double at 29 points and 10 rebounds. Isaiah Fields scored 15 points and added four steals, and Chazz Imes just missed a double double with 12 points, nine rebounds and three stiles.
Point guard Cayden Bratton dished out an Allegany-best seven assists.
Dillon Albowicz topped Clear Spring with 29 points, and Messiah Gills added 16.
Allegany hosts Mountain Ridge (7-7) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Petersburg 54, Moorefield 36
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Peyton Tingler poured in 22 points to guide Petersburg past sectional rival Moorefield on Friday night.
The Vikings (5-8), leading 34-28 after three quarters, pulled away in the decider dominating the final eight minutes 20-8. Moorefield fell to 3-11 with the defeat.
Tingler scored all 12 of Petersburg points in the first quarter, which Moorefield led 14-12 after. The Vikings regained the lead 23-22 entering the intermission.
Peyton Day was second on Petersburg with nine points, and Trace Rohrbaugh and Kaleb Kuhn added eight apiece.
James Williams, Bereket Habatmu and Bradley Williamon scored eight points apiece for Moorefield.
Petersburg is at Pendleton County on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Moorefield hosts Frankfort (7-7) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
East Fairmont 70, Keyser 49
KEYSER, W.Va. — Keyser fell to powerhouse East Fairmont on Saturday afternoon.
The Golden Tornado hung tough for a quarter trailing 13-12 and was within striking distance down 31-21 at the half. East Fairmont dominated the second half, 39-28, to improve to 13-1.
Keyser (8-6) was led by Noah Broadwater and Donovan Washington on offense, as the duo ended with nine points each. Mike Schell added eight points.
Evan Parr tallied a game-high 25 points, hitting a trio of 3-pointers, to guide East Fairmont. Jackson Crouso scored 18 points and Greyson Stewart added 13.
East Fairmont won the junior varsity game 42-40. Cole Vanglider topped East Fairmont with 13 points. Layton Valentine tallied nine points, and Kam Samples and Jace Courrier added eight each for the Tornado JVs.
Keyser hosts the Bishop Walsh Burgundy team on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Highland 71, Paw Paw 59
MONTEREY, Va. — Despite 22 points from Donovan Tanouye, Paw Paw fell to Highland High School of Virginia on Saturday.
Paw Paw trailed 18-13, 26-19 and 47-36 after the first three quarters.
In addition to Tanouye, Taylor Carder and Dalton Kasemap finished in double figures with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Paw Paw (10-5) is at Turkeyfoot on Friday at 6 p.m.
