PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Some teams would tumble like a house of cards after losing 17 seniors. Petersburg head coach Donny Evans is hoping this season's two seniors can be great leaders while underclassmen take steps forward and fill in the cracks from the Class of 2021.
Luckily for Evans, one of those seniors comes at the most important position on offense: Quarterback.
After nabbing over 1,500 yards of offense and 16 touchdowns as a junior, Cody Nuzum returns as play caller for the Viking offense. He threw for 818 yards and ran for another 704 during the COVID campaign, with half of his touchdowns coming through the air.
“He's a little more comfortable with his footwork,” Evans said of how Nuzum improved over the offseason. “Last year with Cody, being new to our concepts, we kind of limited him to certain aspects of the field. But this year we'll let him drop back and get more guys involved. He's done a lot of work, getting down on his fundamentals, being able to throw the ball down field.”
The other senior, Levi Alexander, will play one of the tackle spots on an offensive line that had four seniors a year ago.
This year, Alexander is joined by two juniors and two sophomores starting along the O-line. Juniors Blake Taylor and McKale Schultz will man the guard positions, while Mageal VanMeter plays opposite of Alexander at tackle and Jackson Alt will start at center.
“One thing we have to do as a coaching staff is we have to be patient,” Evans said of the offensive line. “Our job in that area is to be patient with them. Last year our seniors already knew a lot of stuff before we showed them, so this year it's been a little slower.
“I try to put in a lot of running plays at the beginning of the season, but they're picking it up. That scrimmage last week really helped them with guys on defense moving around. That's one of the reasons I scheduled Frankfort and Washington for our scrimmages — we wanted two good teams to play before the season starts.”
A familiar face will be running the ball behind the Vikings' offensive line, with Peyton Day returning as the team's second-leading rusher as a sophomore when he had 534 rushing yards with eight catches for 124 yards.
“He's very elusive,” Evans said of the junior tailback. “He's a very smart player. He knows the offense, how to line up, what to do. He's also a good catcher out of the backfield so guys can't just load the box. He's done a good job being a leader. We have a lot of younger running backs, so he's done a good job of working with those guys. Last year he missed two games due to contact tracing, so he's pretty excited to get a full season.”
Logan Thorne, also a junior, will see some action out of the backfield.
“He's grown a little bit,” Evans said. “He's excited about this season. He was going through some things last year, but he's excited to bounce back.”
Also listed at running back on the depth chart are sophomores Cameron Ault and Andrew Fleming, and freshmen Christian Miller, Riley Swick and Trace Rohrbaugh, the latter of which will see time at wide receiver as well.
Backing up Nuzum under center will be William “Bumby” VanMeter, who will also see action at wideout.
“We might be doing some Wildcat stuff,” Evans said about the possibility of using VanMeter. “We have a freshman, Wyatt Arbaugh's brother (Caden Arbaugh), he'll probably play some defense for us. But he could be in there at some point.”
Evans praised VanMeter's ability to open things up with the run game by his actions at wide receiver, especially in the scrimmage against Washington.
“It was a great learning experience for us,” Evans said. “They had 16 returning starters. They were a playoff team. We had a lot of questions, but we had some guys step up. Bumby VanMeter did a good job on offense and defense, stretching the defense. He helped relieve some pressure on our run game. We saw some things from our younger guys who we didn't think could contribute and they showed they could this year. We just gotta get them to come out of their shell a little bit.”
At wideout, Nuzum will have a familiar target to throw to: His younger brother, Wyatt Nuzum.
“He's a big target for us,” Evans said of the sophomore. “He's been doing a good job for us learning that role.”
Max White, a junior, also expects to see major action on the perimeter, with Ethan Taylor, Colton Vance, Trace Rohrbaugh and Ryan Riggleman, who will also play some on the offensive line, getting time at wide receiver.
Backing up the group of receivers will be sophomores Tyler Prater and Riley Bobo, as well as freshmen Peyton Tingler, Spencer Rochette and John Beers.
“I like how they get after the football,” Evans said of his wide receiver group. “One thing we try to stress is when the ball is in the air, that's our football. One thing we do need to work on more is our route running. Our footwork is good, but just getting them to where Cody knows they'll be. But our aggressiveness, I really like it. During our 7 on 7s, they did a great job going after the football.”
Despite so much youth throughout the offense, Evans feels confident his spread offense will find success in Year 2.
“One thing I always try to do is get our athletes into space and spread defenses out and hit defenses up the middle,” he said. “This year we're kind of doing the same things. We're going to try to utilize Peyton Day more in our offense out of the backfield. Last year we were a little simplified in some things on offense, but this year a lot of things are going to be sprinkled in, really window dressing. It'll help us this year.”
The depth chart at offensive line is filled with underclassmen, outside of juniors Levi Rose and David Faulk. Also on the depth chart are sophomores Landon McGinnis and Josh Biggs, and freshmen Gunner Pratt, Luke Adkins, Javier Barger, Landon Swick, Colin Mauzy and David Shreve.
“One of the biggest things is getting our line to execute, knowing how to block,” Evans said. “We are young up front. Blake Turner, he's a junior, last year he probably would've been in the running for a starter but broke his foot. He's done a good job of keeping the young guys in tact. Just getting the line down for our pass protection and being able to run the ball. We do a lot of RPO stuff.”
Across Evans' defensive line will be White, Riggleman, Schultz and Mageal VanMeter.
“I believe we are a little quicker on that line,” Evans said. “I'm really excited to see how we can use our quickness to get after the football. Overall, I think our defense will be a little bit quicker. We may not be as physical, but we can get after the football”
Also seeing time on the D-line are Alexander, Alt and Rose, who Evans commended during preseason.
“He's a guy that never played football before,” Evans said of Rose. “He's a bigger kid, but we're excited to see him come out of his shell.”
Also on the depth chart at defensive line are Pratt, McGinnis, Adkins, Faulk, Barger, Swick, Turner, Biggs and Shreve.
Day and Ault will start at linebacker in Evans' 4-2 front.
“Peyton's done a good job stepping up and leading the linebacker group just like he's done the running backs,” said Evans. “We're still pretty young at linebacker, but Cameron has done everything we've asked of him.”
Thorne will see time in outside linebacker sets. “He's learning, but he's the man,” Evans added.
Miller and Mauzy expect to see time at linebacker as well.
“We're really young with our depth, so we'll be playing a lot of young guys at different positions,” said Evans. “We can also move Colin up on the defensive line if need be.”
Also listed at linebacker are Tingler, Bobo, Swick and Fleming.
VanMeter and Wyatt Nuzum are expected to start at cornerback, with Cody Nuzum starting at free safety and Vance and Caden Arbaugh seeing major time in the secondary.
Taylor, Prater, Rochette and Beers will also rotate in throughout the secondary.
On special teams, VanMeter will do the field goal and kickoff duties while Cody Nuzum will handle the punting.
“The freshmen and the new guys coming in are doing a nice job,” said Evans. “One thing we've been having a challenge with is we only have two seniors, so we have to make them understand they need to step forward. They're the ones being called upon to come out on special teams or scout team. It's just getting them to understand we need everyone to play and contribute to be successful.”
Evans' first season back at Petersburg was, admittedly, a bumpy one due to the pandemic.
“It was a challenge especially at the beginning, just getting the guys into our summer workouts,” Evans said. “I didn't get hired until April and didn't have a chance to meet the guys until our first workout in June. Getting the kids there understanding what I wanted from them was pretty challenging.
“We were kind of blessed because we did get to play nine games, so it helped our younger guys. We try to get our younger guys on special teams, and it has helped this year because we lost 17 seniors, so our younger guys did get into some games.”
After getting shutout by East Hardy in the season opener, 33-0, the Vikings reeled off four wins in a row. They clawed their way to a 20-14 win over Pendleton County before multiscore wins over Pocahontas County (41-20), Independence (50-24) and Hampshire (39-25).
Petersburg then dropped back-to-back games against the Mineral County schools, 42-20 to Frankfort and 62-26 to Keyser. The Vikings picked up a forfeit win over Tucker County before losing to Wheeling Central Catholic, 49-13, in the season finale.
This year's Petersburg schedule looks a little different, with the East Hardy game being moved to the final week of the season. The Vikings also face new opponents in Buffalo, Philip Barbour and Clear Spring, with Moorefield also returning to the schedule.
Petersburg will open with five of its first seven games at home before its bye on Oct. 15. The Class A Vikings have back-to-back home games against Berkeley Springs and Buffalo before traveling to Pendleton. They will have another back-to-back home stretch against Pocahontas County and Moorefield, then travel to Philip Barbour before hosting Hampshire prior to the open week.
“I'm very pleased with the schedule,” Evans said. “We dropped to A last year but we're playing on a high AA schedule. It'll be nice to get more games we can be competitive in. We were competitive a lot last year, but those bigger teams last year just kind of wore us down.”
Petersburg travels to Clear Spring and Tucker County before closing out the regular season at home against East Hardy.
