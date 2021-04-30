KEYSER, W.Va. — In a game where there were 30 combined hits and four lead changes, 10 total home runs including three by WVU Potomac State’s Josh Hoffman, it seems unfitting that the walk-off would come on a walk.
The Catamounts’ Jack Hoeymans, however, did just that, forcing the bases-loaded free pass in the bottom of the ninth with no outs for an invigorating 16-15 victory over Monroe College, the Catamounts’ 30th overall with only six losses.
It was Potomac State’s second one-run victory in as many days as the Catamounts defeated the University of Charleston 4-3 on Wednesday afternoon on Hoffman’s RBi double in the bottom of the eighth inning. Hoeymans pitched out of a jam in the ninth stranding the tying run at third to pick up the win. He worked the final three innings and struck out three.
On Thursday, Potomac State, who had a 5-2 lead through six innings against the Mustangs, spoiled what had been a rousing comeback by Monroe from New Rochelle, New York, making the rounds in the area with a doubleheader sweep at Garrett College on Wednesday, Thursday’s nine-inning heartbreaker at Potomac State and a 31-3 win Friday afternoon at Allegany College.
Thursday’s loss was only the fifth for the Mustangs, who are now 30-5-1.
With Potomac State leading by one, 15-14, going to the ninth inning, the Mustangs’ John Garcia tied it with a one-out solo home run. A double play got the Catamounts to their half tied at 15.
Dakota Miller led off with a walk, his second of the afternoon, Anthony Swenda was hit by a pitch and Bryce Turner’s single loaded the bases. Hoeymans then forced the walk-off walk, scoring Miller.
The Catamounts finished with 18 hits while the Mustangs generated 12.
Potomac State starter Trevor Thomas pitched well through five innings, striking out four with two walks and giving up only three hits, the only blemishes were solo home runs to Miguel Toribio in the third and Pedro Mota in the fifth.
After a scoreless sixth, the next three innings witnessed the Mustangs score 13 runs and Potomac State 11.
In the seventh, Monroe scored five times after one out. The first was on a passed ball, followed by a three-run home run from Jose Martinez. After a Joan Sosa double, Salix Felix belted a two-run homer. Jared Paladino later scored on an error with two outs before Mota flied out to left to end the Mustangs’ half with a 9-5 lead.
Potomac State answered on Swenda’s one-out two-run home run soon to be followed by Hoffman’s grand slam and the 11-9 lead. A bases-loaded walk by Miller made it 12-9 and Swenda’s RBI groundout provided the eighth run and 13-9 cushion going to the eighth.
Monroe’s Sosa then added an RBI base hit and Anthony Fontana belted a grand slam for the 14-13 lead.
Hoffman’s two-run home run put the Catamounts back up by one going into the climatic ninth inning.
Hoffman, who finished with eight RBIs, had an RBI double in the second and led off the fourth with a solo homer. Swenda finished with three RBIs while Graham Brown, who got the win by pitching the ninth inning, Caleb Taylor, Devon Neal, Miller and Hoeymans all had one.
Taylor had three hits, Brown, Neal, Swenda and Hoeymans each had two.
Monroe’s Martinez, Sosa, Fontana and Mota all had two hits.
Vladimir Ceverino started for the Mustangs, pitching four innings. He gave up six hits, five runs — four earned — with five walks and two strikeouts. Richard Vasquez tossed 2 1/3 innings with three strikeouts before Roman Dorosh (6-1) closed with 1 2/3 innings to suffer the loss.
Potomac State has a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday at CCBC Catonsville, a home twinbill on Sunday with Cecil at noon and closes the regular season on Monday with two games at Garrett College also starting at noon.
Monroe sweeps Garrett
MCHENRY — On Wednesday, Monroe displayed its offensive juggernaut by sweeping the Lakers in a pair of five inning games.
The Mustangs, behind 21 hits and Nicholas Feretic’s complete-game, eight strikeout four-hitter, rolled over the lakers 21-3 after a 1-1 first inning tie.
Salix Felix did the most damage with four hits in five at-bats, driving in nine runs off of three dingers and a double. Richard Vasquez had a grand slam and Dante Palucci had three RBIs.
Garrett’s Quintin Smith homered and Brennan White had two RBIs.
In the second game, Garrett mustered 13 runs off of only six hits, but Monroe continued to pound the ball with 20 hits in a 24-13 victory for the sweep of the Lakers.
Jose Martinez had five hits — including two home runs — for 11 RBIs and Jared Paladino had four hits in five at-bats and he had four RBIs as did Pedro Mota, who went 3 for 4 with a double.
The Lakers’ Elijah Hanible had a third-inning grand slam. Colby Johnson and Justin Fluhart each had two RBIs.
Garrett (25-20) hosts a doubleheader with CCBC Dundalk today beginning at noon.
