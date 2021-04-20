MCHENRY — Lackawanna College brought a 17-4 record and a No. 16 NCAA Division II national ranking into Sunday’s doubleheader at Garrett College.
The Lakers handed the Falcons a rare double defeat with 6-3 and 7-6 victories as Garrett (21-16) finished off a 4-0 weekend.
“This weekend was huge for us,” said Lakers head coach Eric Hallenbeck. “Coming into Saturday, we had lost seven of our last eight and barely squeaked by Essex in the game we won.
“These guys don’t know how good they can be,” he said. “Control what you can control, be unselfish, be a good teammate and do whatever it takes to help the team win. We did that this weekend. I’m hoping this blueprint continues.”
Brandon Lucas (four RBIs) went 3 for 3, Juan Pinero (two runs, RBI) was 2 for 2 with two walks, and Peyton Carr scored twice to power Garrett in Sunday’s nightcap.
The sweep was put in jeopardy when the Falcons pieced together a five-run rally with three home runs in the top of the seventh to forge a 6-6 tie.
Garrett pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the seventh as Carr led off with a hit to center that he stretched into a double with a head-first slide into second. Pinero then lined a 1-1 pitch off the right-center-field fence to score Carr and complete the sweep.
The first game was prelude to the second as Garrett built a 3-0 first-inning lead only to see the Falcons pull into a 3-3 tie. The Lakers then answered with a three-run sixth to regain control.
The Lakers’ three-run first was built on consecutive two-out singles by Pinero, Tanner George and Nate Darwin’s RBI, followed by Colby Johnson’s two-run double. Lackawanna got on the board with a run in the fourth before its twp-run rally in the fifth created the tie.
In the Garrett sixth, Pinero walked, stole second and scored the tie-breaking run on George’s double. Two outs later, Lucas and Kyle Armistead delivered RBI singles to make it 6-3.
Pat Bart — who came in to strike out the final batter in the fifth with the go-ahead run on second — pitched a perfect sixth to improve to 3-0. Justin Fluhart then pitched a perfect seventh to pick up the save.
Garrett also swept the College of Southern Maryland, 5-0 and 8-4 in 10 innings, on Saturday. Michael Joyce pitched a one-hitter in the opener and Quintin Smith slammed a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the 10th in the nightcap to complete the sweep.
Garrett improved to 9-9 in the Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference.
Pinero (two RBIs), Johnson (double, two runs), Lucas (double, a run), and Eli Hott (RBI, one run) each had key hits on Saturday.
Joyce (4-3) walked two of the first four batters he faced, leading Hallenbeck to make an early visit to the mound that had the desired effort as Joyce finished with 9 strikeouts and 3 walks in his complete-game effort.
“We really needed a solid outing from Michael Joyce,” said Hallenbeck. “I made the early visit to calm him down a bit. After that, he was lights out.”
Saturday’s nightcap was much more dramatic as the Lakers rallied from 3-0 and 4-3 deficits to tie the game in the sixth. It stayed 4-4 until Smith’s slam in the 10th, which dropped CSM to 9-17 overall and 7-13 in Maryland JUCO.
Hott led off the home 10th with a double down the right-field line. After a bunt single by Baron Swiger, CSM intentionally walked Brennan White to load the bases. Smith then hit a 2-1 pitch over the right-center-field fence for the walk-off grand slam.
The Lakers hosted Allegany College of Maryland (19-13, 8-10) in a league doubleheader Tuesday afternoon. Today’s planned home twinbill against Potomac State College has been postponed.
PSC sweeps Westmoreland, beats Anne Arundel
YOUNGWOOD, Pa. — Potomac State picked up three wins on the road over the weekend to improve to 25-5 overall.
On Saturday, the Catamounts made their first-ever trip to Youngwood, Pennsylvania, to face Westmoreland County Community College.
In the opener, Brandon Schaeffer continued to impress as the southpaw struck out 10 in a six-inning mercy ruled complete-game 10-0 shutout. Schaeffer allowed only four hits without any walks to improve to 6-0.
Graham Brown led the Catamounts with a pair of hits and three runs batted in. Caleb Taylor and Dakota Miller each had two RBI’s.
In the second game, Zack Whitacre drove in three runs, stole four bases and had a pair of hits to lead Potomac States’s 9-4 win.
Josh Hoffman and Wil Schoonover each had two hits.
Robert Kelley picked up the win to improve to 6-0. The freshman went 4 2/3 innings striking out six.
On Sunday, the Catamounts defeated Anne Arundel Community College 15-2 for a single game win at Arnold.
Trevor Thomas picked got the win by going six innings, scattering three hits, allowing two runs on 63 pitches to complete six frames.
Potomac State scored in every inning and was highlighted by home runs from Josh Hoffman and Jack Hoeymans. Hoeymans and Graham Brown each finished with three runs batted in.
PSC took advantage of 10 walks.
Potomac State visits Hagerstown in a key Region XX doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.
Allegany rallies late to earn split at Cecil
CECIL — Trailing 7-1 through two innings, Allegany College scored six runs in the third inning and two in the sixth to come from behind to down Cecil 9-7 in the second game of a doubleheader split Saturday afternoon.
The Trojans (19-13) pounded out 12 hits in the second game, led by Matthew Gonzalez who had a home run and two RBIs.
JT Stevenson, who stole a base, Wyatt Lepley, Noah Zimmerman and Robert Fernandez all had two hits. Fernandez belted two doubles and Stevenson, Gonzalez and Lepley all had one.
Brendan Brady, Lepley, Fernandez, Zach Johnson and Eliah Lashley each had an RBI.
John Dhima pitched a no-hitter through the final two and a 1/3 innings, striking out five to get the win. Garrett Pullium started and Trent King relieved, going throwing a two-hitter through two and 2/3 innings with three strikeouts and three walks.
Cecil built its 7-1 lead with a three-run first and four in the second off of home runs by Andrew Imbierowicz, Davis Jenkins and Patrick O’Brien. Imbierowicz and Jenkins both had two RBIs and O’Brien one.
In the opener, Cecil was the team that came from behind, erasing a 5-2 deficit through three and a half innings before scoring nine runs between the fourth and sixth innings for the 11-8 victory.
The Seahawks outhit the Trojans, 12-11, and they were led by Rafael Solano’s three hits, including a triple, and three RBIs. O’Brien and Juan Carlos Vidal Perez each had two RBIs.
AJ Thorp, Carlos Vidal Perez and Dante DiSabatino each had two hits. Thorp and DiSabatino scored twice.
ACM was led by Brady, who had two doubles and a single in five at-bats, scoring three times and driving in two.
Gage Shaffer had a two-run home run and Gonzalez doubled and had an RBI along with Lepley and Nick Berryman.
