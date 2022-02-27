Several area college basketball players posted big performances as conference tournament play begins.
The following local performers, hailing from Cumberland and the surrounding region, made impacts at the next level last week.
Abby Beeman, Jr., Shepherd, Frankfort
Shepherd closed out the regular season with a pair of victories to improve to 22-6, as the Rams prepare for their Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference opener against West Chester today at 6 p.m.
Beeman, a two-time Area Player of the Year recipient at Frankfort, exploded for 28 points on 10 of 22 shooting, dishing out six assists and tallying seven steals on Senior Night to lead Shepherd over Shippensburg, 79-73, on Wednesday.
In a win over Mansfield on Saturday, Beeman accounted for a game-high 10 assists.
Beeman finished the regular season averaging 18.7 points, 7.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds a game. The junior leads all of Division II in assists.
Kamrin Weimer, R-Sr., Fairmont State, Southern
The former Area Player of the Year at Southern drilled five 3-pointers during a pair of wins over Frostburg State and West Virginia Wesleyan. Weimer went 2 for 5 from downtown for six points against the Bobcats, and she made 3 of 7 treys for nine points against Wesleyan.
Weimer’s 175 career 3s rank seventh all-time at Fairmont State.
Justin Copman, Jr., Dominican, Allegany
Copman, who was Co-Player of the Year during his senior season at Allegany, scored 15 points, shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 2 for 2 at the line, and pulled down seven rebounds to help Dominican beat Bloomfield College last Monday.
In Dominican’s final regular-season game, Copman struggled with foul trouble, tallying six points on 2 of 3 shooting in 16 minutes in the victory against Nyack.
Copman averages 9.7 points and 7.4 rebounds a game so far this season.
Dominican — which finished the regular season 19-6 overall and 12-5 in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference, good for second in the North Division — takes on Goldey-Beacom College (14-13 overall, 10-8 conference) in the CACC tournament quarterfinals tomorrow at 6 p.m.
Jansen Knotts, So., Waynesburg, Frankfort
Waynesburg had a pair of battles in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference tourney, first a 60-59 nail-biting win over Geneva in the quarterfinals, before falling to Washington & Jefferson, 66-61, in the semifinals on Thursday.
The Frankfort grad scored 10 points and collected five boards in the win over Geneva, and Knotts finished in double figures again with 11 points and eight rebounds against tournament No. 1 seed W&J.
Knotts finished an impressive sophomore season posting averages of 11.7 points and 5.6 rebounds over 26 games (25 starts).
Bryson Wilt, So., Waynesburg, Southern
Wilt, who was the WestMAC Player of the Year as a senior at Southern, contributed seven points, seven rebounds and four assists in Waynesburg’s narrow loss to W&J. In the quarters, the sophomore tallied five rebounds.
Wilt made 26 starts in his second campaign on campus, averaging 6.6 points and four rebounds a night. Wilt’s 62 assists rank second on Waynesburg.
Madi Dayton, Fr., Waynesburg, Calvary
Calvary’s second-leading all-time scorer garnered eight points and four rebounds in 22 minutes off the bench in Waynesburg’s first-round PAC tournament victory over Thiel on Monday.
Waynesburg would fall the following day, 77-45, to top-seeded Washington & Jefferson in the quarterfinals, and Dayton got the starting nod, scoring two points and collecting four boards.
In Dayton’s first collegiate season, the Calvary alum scored 6.8 points and posted 5.3 rebounds a contest.
Makenna Douthitt, So., WVU Potomac State
Douthitt, the Times-News girls basketball Player of the Year in 2020, scored in double figures in both of the Catamounts’ final two regular-season contests.
She accounted for 13 points on 5 of 9 shooting and grabbed four rebounds in a loss to Montgomery on Monday and tallied a double-double with 19 points and 12 boards in a win over Chesapeake.
In the Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference semifinals, Douthitt posted 12 points, 11 rebounds and four assists to help the Catamounts down Beaver County and advance to the championship.
Stats from PSC’s 64-37 loss to Garrett College in the WPCC title game were not available at deadline. Potomac State will face Montgomery on the road in the Region XX quarterfinals tomorrow at 5:30 p.m.
Douthitt is averaging 16 points on 44.7% shooting with 9.3 rebounds through 24 games. Douthitt is also making 73.8% of her free throws.
Alexis Turner, So., WVU Potomac State
Turner, a Keyser grad, posted marks of 14 points on 7 of 10 shooting (Beaver County), 13 points on 5 of 13 shooting (Montgomery) and 12 points on 4 of 10 shooting (Chesapeake). Turner also shot 7 of 9 from the free-throw line over those contests.
For the season, Turner averages 11.4 points a game on 44.4% shooting.
Kelsey O’Neal, Fr., WVU Potomac State
O’Neal, who was an All-Area first-teamer at Allegany, exploded for a team-high 20 points in the Catamounts WPCC semifinal win, shooting 6 of 14 from the field and 7 for 8 at the line to go along with seven rebounds.
O’Neal garnered 19 points, making 5 of 10 attempts (7 for 7 at the line) and grabbed 13 rebounds for a double-double against Chesapeake.
The freshman is averaging 12.5 points and 9 4 rebounds over 24 games. O’Neal is shooting 45.7% from the field and 79% from the charity stripe.
