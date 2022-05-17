HAGERSTOWN — Calvary overcame a second-half deficit, and a fortuitous handball resulted in an Allie Scritchfield penalty kick, as Calvary beat Grace, 4-3, on Monday in the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference semifinals.
The Eagles trailed 2-1 at the half and 3-2 early in the second period before Emmy Wilson leveled the score on a goal, assisted by Scritchfield, in the 13th minute.
Wilson’s score capped a furious sequence of three goals in four minutes, beginning with a Calvary tally by Wilson, assisted by Maddi O’Brien, at the 8:44 mark to make it 2-all. Grace re-took the lead with 10:39 on the clock when Jillian Harper pierced the goalmouth on an Addison Snyder service.
Following Wilson’s second tying strike, the game remained level until the final six minutes, at which point Scritchfield gave the Eagles the lead for good with a PK, besting Grace keeper Ana Pinieski to put Calvary into the conference title game.
The Eagles will play for the MDCC crown against Shalom on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.
“This was an awesome victory for the girls,” Calvary head coach Bill Scritchfield said. “They played great team soccer. Everyone contributed. We made some changes during the game, moving players to different positions and the girls adjusted and gave everything they had. They left it all on the field.”
During the first half, Grace took just 1:42 to produce the game’s first score when Madisyn Baine struck gold, assisted by Harper. Grace went up 2-0 following an unassisted goal by Marlie Snyder.
Bethany Carrington erased Grace’s cleansheet in the final moments of the opening half, racing past the defense and finding the back of the net on O’Brien’s assist.
Calvary finished with a 16-14 shot advantage and 3-1 edge in corner kicks. Eagles goalkeeper Traci Michael made a game-high 11 saves; Pinieski tallied 10 stops.
