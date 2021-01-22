MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The motto since Neal Brown arrived at West Virginia was for the Mountaineer football faithful to “Trust the Climb,” not as if it were a staircase to the penthouse but, instead, as if it were a mountain to a castle that ruled at the crest.
Easy? No.
Quick? No.
A challenge that only a dedicated group willing to accept roadblocks and pitfalls but unwilling to give in to them, and so it has been as Brown now prepares for — believe it or not — his third season as coach.
The first saw him get a late start, the second saw him run into a pandemic and a coaching staff dilemma that had to be overcome and were, finishing the second season with a 6-4 record and a lot to build upon, as noted a day ago in this space.
But there is more to go, much more in a conference dominated by Oklahoma and with such powers as Texas, Oklahoma State and Iowa State yet to be caught and overcome.
So in Part 2 we look at “5 things that must be developed for the climb to continue”:
1. Come up with a big play quarterback in whom Brown can place full trust.
For much of last season, Jarret Doege seemed to be the man who would blossom in this coming season. He wasn’t a dynamic leader but he had a workmanlike approach, a good head on his shoulders and didn’t make the big mistakes that can kill you.
True, he had defects and they all seemed to come together in the season’s final game, the Liberty Bowl against Army, where he had to be bailed out by Austin Kendall after a dismal first half in which he lost his cool and nearly lost the football game.
He goes into the season as the leading candidate but make no doubt that Brown will open the competition to last year’s freshman dual threat quarterback Garrett Greene and a newcomer in freshman Goose Crowder.
Both of those will be given a chance to prove themselves in the spring and summer and get involved in a competition. WVU has some potential big play wide receivers and the offense could become dynamic if someone will step up and take on the role that is filled on really good contending teams by the quarterback.
2. The defense has to continue to move forward after a much-improved season.
That means that someone has to fill in for the two top defenders who are gone — All-American nose guard Darius Stills and middle linebacker Tony Fields II, the team’s leading tackler.
The truth is, there is much talent still on hand, beginning with Stills’ brother, Dante, who is a big play defender capable of both pass rushing and making tackles behind the line of scrimmage. And teams won’t be able to double up on him because Darius is being replaced by a player who potentially could be as good as he was in freshman All-American defensive tackle Akheem Mesidor.
Mesidor is a big, quick and mobile D-lineman who can play as a down pass rusher or out of a stand up position where he can rush the passer or get into coverage. He actually gives great versatility to whatever it is WVU wants to do defensively.
3. Continued growth from safety Tykee Smith.
Smith last year proved himself to be one of the top defensive backs in the Big 12.
If he can take a step forward he will give WVU another contender for conference Defensive Player of the Year.
Smith follows in a long line of great safeties at WVU and plays under Jahmile Addae, who was one of the best and hardest hitting. Addae’s cousin, Alonzo, joins Smith at safety, to give them two hard hitters of his own mold that was established by Karl Joseph.
Their ability to make tackles at and behind the line of scrimmage, to blitz in passing downs or to get back and provide coverage, gives WVU a rare ability to create many different looks and come at offenses from any of a number of different packages.
4. Develop a kick and punt returner that will allow it to improve its field position over a year ago.
West Virginia used running back Alec Sinkfield to return punts and wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. to return kickoffs but finished seventh in the 10-team Big 12 in both departments, averaging 5 yards a punt return and 20 in kick returns.
To give you an idea of how far back they were in punt returns, Kansas State led the conference averaging 22.1 yards a punt and four teams averaged 26 yards a kickoff return to WVU’s 20.
Starting position is perhaps the most overlooked statistic in a football game, for it can dictate the style of offense a team must play on any given possession, so a dynamic kick or punt returner can allow you the freedom to not only be most innovative in play calls but also to lessen the effect of penalties and turnovers on the defense.
Sinkfield has been surehanded but he has not provided the dynamic returns that WVU would get back in the days of Tavon Austin or Adam “Pac-Man” Jones, plays that could turn a game.
Wright has the ability to be a big play kickoff returner, but if WVU is going to throw him 80 to 100 balls this year, they might want to take that responsibility off of him.
5. Catch the ball.
Sounds like a simple enough thing. Kids 4 and 5 years old go out and play catch with their fathers. It is a rite of passage, so to speak.
But it apparently gets more complicated when you get into a football game with defenders flying at you and with tackling allowed, for WVU over the past two years has just dropped too many passes.
Those are dropped opportunities, especially when they come on third down and would provide a first down to keep a drive alive.
Route-running is tough, blocking is important ... but if you can get open, if the ball is thrown to you the most important thing a wide receiver does is catch it, keep the chains moving and keep the ball away from the other team.
Even against Army, in the bowl game which wound up a victory, WVU had far too many dropped passes to put themselves into trouble, forcing them to come from behind to win and that has to be removed from the game for the Mountaineers if they are to compete in a league where the best teams can put a lot of points on the board.
