CUMBERLAND — Sydney Snyder scored 16 seconds into the game and Alexa Cook tallied a hat trick to lead Mountain Ridge to a 9-0 win as Fort Hill battled with injuries on Thursday evening at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
The Miners possessed the opening kickoff and Snyder received the ball near midfield, going the distance and splitting a pair of Fort Hill defenders before her shot dribbled into the far corner.
“It’s the first game after months and months of being off, so it’s hard to judge,” Mountain Ridge head coach Gene Lescallette said of his team’s performance. “The rain had a little bit of an effect. But they played cohesively. They played for each other, I thought, and no one was selfish out there. They were looking for the pass instead of the shot. I was pretty pleased.”
The Sentinels, who started the game with 11 players, were down to 10 five minutes in as the injury woes began.
Less than seven minutes later, the Miners doubled their lead when Ella Hoffman raced down the left side, cut back and found Cook running through the middle. Cook collected, took a few touches and placed a left-footed shot in the far corner for a 2-0 lead at 18:10.
Fort Hill’s injury troubles furthered just over a minute later when goalkeeper Lindsey Ternent had to come out of the game after a collision in the box. Sadie Kowalski replaced her in goal for the remainder of the opening half. She and Ternent had three saves apiece. Second-half goalkeeper Carly Bennett stopped a pair of shots.
“We were trying to keep spirits up and try to keep them working,” said Sentinels coach Mark Kowalski. “It’s difficult when you’re watching players get hurt. It’s difficult when you get down in numbers and the space is just so vast that you can’t cover all of it. But we were trying to keep them positive. Even though they were wounded and hurt, they were still out there trying to keep things moving.”
Mountain Ridge’s lead expanded to 3-0 at 13:51 when Snyder picked up a cross that went through the box, laying off to Cook who found the bottom corner at the far post.
The Miners bagged a pair of goals before the break, with Samara Burley burying a rebound at 10:01 and Adria McMillan pouncing on a rebound with 5:56 to go before halftime.
Injuries forced the Sentinels to play the entirety of the second half with eight players.
“We’re going to come back tomorrow and talk about that experience and the positive things that can come out of this,” Kowalski said. “We’ll hopefully be able to get back to work a little bit and head into the weekend with a little bit of positive coming out of it.”
Over the final half-hour, the Miners netted four goals, with Cook getting her hat trick 47 seconds in off a feed from Hoffman.
Raegan McKenzie scored unassisted less than three minutes later and Reagan Miller had an unassisted tally at 7:55.
Meredith Munday put the score at its final with four minutes to play off a cross from McMillan.
“In the second half,” Lescallette said, “we just wanted to work on possession and knock the ball around to be as sharp as we can for Monday’s game.”
Mountain Ridge hosts Allegany on Monday, 5 p.m. The Sentinels look to bounce back on Wednesday when they play the Campers at Greenway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.