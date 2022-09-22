FROSTBURG — In a tale of two halves, it was Mountain Ridge's second-half surge, led by CiCi Cooper and Sydney Snyder, that powered the top-ranked Mountain Ridge over No. 4 Northern, 3-1, Wednesday night at Miner Stadium.
The Miners (5-1) were staked to a 1-0 deficit at halftime despite outshooting the Huskies (3-1-2) over the opening 40 minutes, 6-2, while both teams registered a pair of shots on target.
“I wasn't pleased with our first half effort at all," said Mountain Ridge head coach Todd Snyder. "We came out, we were dead, just kicking the ball around. We cleaned some things up at halftime and with that, we came out and were a little more aggressive in the second half. We were winning more 50-50 balls.
"I think that was the difference. It wasn't that we were playing terrible. It was just the fact that if you let a team like Northern, that's scrappy, you let something hang around in there and they're going to put it away for you, and they did. Then we ended up with a deficit in the first half; but the girls responded, so I was pleased with that.”
Overall, Mountain Ridge led in shot attempts (14-3) and shots on goal (7-3). The Huskies held a 3-1 advantage in corner kicks. Bayleigh Lamberson stopped a pair of shots for the Miners, while Northern's Ada White made five saves.
“We did all the little things in the first half that we said we needed to do," Northern head coach Gregg Hostetler said. "Just a couple of little things we need to clean up. In the second half, I don't really know what happened. We just kind of stopped doing all the little things and it showed. I'm fully confident if we put two halves together like we can play, I don't think there's a team in the area we can't beat.”
The Miners found the breakthrough in the opening eight minutes of the second half when Sydney Snyder scored a classic they-all-count-the-same goal.
The junior forward controlled the ball and darted down the left side before skying the ball into the box toward a late runner at the back post. Regardless of whether it was a cross or shot, Snyder's ball found the back of the net at 32:25 to even things at 1-1.
Less than three minutes later, the Miners were awarded a penalty kick after a handball in the Northern penalty area. Coach Snyder rewarded Cooper for her hard work throughout the match up to — and eventually through — that point and told the senior to take the penalty kick.
Cooper made her coach's decision pay off, as she fired a shot from the spot off the bottom of the crossbar and across the goal line, giving the Miners a 2-1 lead with 29:40 to play.
“We've just been kicking penalty kicks in practice and she's been on fire," Todd Snyder said of Cooper. "Some of the other girls have been taking them, they're up and down with it and going back and forth. It's usually back and forth between CiCi and Syd, and Cici's a senior and she's been making hers in practice and I wanted to reward her with the work she's been doing in practice. She's been spot-on. I just made that decision to go with her instead of somebody else and it paid off.”
Mountain Ridge seemed to have control of the game from there, with the decider coming at the 6:48 mark when Cooper played a cross from the right flank 30 yards from goal. The service into the box found Meredith Munday near the penalty spot, as the junior forward trapped the ball with her chest before letting it bounce and firing it on the volley into the top right corner.
“She's just a steady Eddie," Todd Snyder said of Cooper. "She seems to just wait back and play and she just stays solid on the outside. She was there when we needed her and she did everything that we asked her to do tonight, so I was very pleased with her."
The Huskies' opener came a few minutes before the midway point in the first half when Abby Nelson found herself all alone behind the Miner defense down the right side, firing a shot back across the face of goal and into the back of the net.
“That's one of the things we've been talking about, getting her to make some runs, and she did that," Hostetler said of Nelson, a freshman. "Hopefully, moving forward she sees when she makes those runs, the scoring opportunities are going to be there. Again, I keep telling them if you watch Emma (Hostetler), teams just collapse on her. If we can get some people making some runs, we've got plenty of other people that can score up there too.”
The Huskies continued to press on from there, hoping to double their lead, but were unable to do so before halftime.
“Our message is always the same: we attack," Hostetler said. "We play good, strong defense and we look for a quick counter attack. We're not going to change that. I think if you get into the game and start trying to change your tactics, I think you're asking for trouble. We know what works for us. Down one, up one, we're going to play the same.”
“They were playing it a little tight, it seemed like," Todd Snyder said. "Once they scored that goal on us early, we started pressing a little bit more but things weren't going our way. But then we finally pushed one across and then we got the PK. We kept saying that we knew you can't give Northern fuel because they're going to keep coming at you. The longer you let them hang around, the more damage they're going to do to you.”
The next game for both teams is against Keyser. Mountain Ridge makes the trip to Mineral County on Thursday, while the Huskies host the Golden Tornado on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.